AUTHOR VISIT AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Author William Clark, former pastor of Brushwood United Methodist, just north of Rensselaer, will be visiting the Rensselaer Library on Friday, May 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Join William as he discusses his experiences in writing. He has authored stories in the Chicken Soup book series, including Miracles and the Unexplainable, The Magic of Cats, and A Walk on the Sunny Side, and has published his fifth book: Smoky Mountain Rising, the Day that Changed Everything.
For more information, please visit or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881.
BEAD CRAFTING AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Come create something with beads at the Rensselaer Library on Wednesday, May 24 from 5:30-7 p.m.
You will have the opportunity to make earrings, bracelets, necklaces and even keychains. This is a free program, and all supplies are provided. If you have any beads you’d like to bring, feel free to do so!
Registration is required and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 or by visiting www.myjcpl.org/events.
CREATE WITH LEGOS AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Come to the Rensselaer Library on Thursday, May 25 from 5-6:30 p.m. to see what you can create using Legos.
Open to all ages; children under 6 require an adult to be present. For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
FRIENDS OF THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY MEETING
WHEATFIELD — The Friends of the Wheatfield Library would like to invite you to join its meeting this month on Tuesday, May 23 at noon. Volunteers are needed for this nonprofit organization established to support the success of the local library. Dues are minimal, but your impact is great!
For more information, please visit www.myjcpl.org/events or visit or call the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
QUEST TREKKERS BOOK CLUB AT DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Join the DeMotte Library for Quest Trekkers on Monday, May 22 from 6-7 p.m.
This is a book club for grades 2-5. In this club, the library will feature books that are historical, adventurous and everything in between. For this meeting, participants will be discussing Charlotte’s Web by E.B. White.
Books for next month’s meeting will be handed out at this time.
Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
JOIN THE DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY FOR STEM PROGRAM
DeMOTTE — Children in grades K-5 are invited to the DeMotte Library on Thursday, May 25 at 4:30 p.m. for a STEM themed Mystery Bag Challenge.
Participants will be given a mystery bag filled with supplies to build something. What will that something be?
Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
STAR WARS TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Join the Rensselaer Library for Kahoot! Star Wars Trivia.
Play on your own or gather your friends and test your knowledge of Star Wars at the Rensselaer Library on Tuesday, May 23 at 6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded.
Registration requested, limit of 20 teams. Teams are optional. A mobile device is required to participate. Open to ages 16 and up. Registration is required and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 or by visiting www.myjcpl.org/events.