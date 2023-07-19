FRIENDS OF
THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY MEETING
WHEATFIELD — The Friends of the Wheatfield Library would like to invite you to join their meeting this month on Tuesday, July 25 at noon. Volunteers are needed for this nonprofit organization established to support the success of the local library. Dues are minimal, but your impact is great.
For more information, please visit www.myjcpl.org/events or visit or call the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
LEGO BUILDING
AT THE DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — All ages are welcome to join the DeMotte Library on Thursday, July 27 from 4-5 p.m. for an hour of Lego free play. Children under 6 are required to have an adult present.
Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
PAINT YOUR PET AT WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Join the Wheatfield Library on Friday, July 28 at 6 p.m. and create an abstract painting of your pet.
Participants will need to email a picture of their pet or an animal of their choice to cdevries@myjcpl.org prior to the event.
All materials are provided for this free event.
Registration is required and can be done at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
AMERICAN HISTORY TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Join the Rensselaer Library for Kahoot! American History Trivia on Tuesday, July 25 at 6 p.m. Play on your own or gather your friends and test your knowledge of American history.
Prizes will be awarded. There is a limit of of 20 teams. A mobile device is required to participate. Open to ages 16 and up.
Registration is required and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 or by visiting www.myjcpl.org/events.
JCPL AT THE JASPER COUNTY FAIR
JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Public Library will be at the Jasper County Fair through Friday, July 21. Come see our booth in the Commercial Building for a free fun photo and a chance to win a prize.
THE LEATHER ART OF CONNIE GLEMBY AT DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Visit the DeMotte Library Art Wall during July or August to see the beautiful leather artistry of Connie Glemby.
Connie is a master leather carver who got her start 23 years ago after moving here from New York. Looking for something to do, she took a leather class at Tandy Leather in Merrillville and was hooked after her first class.
All artwork on display are award winning pieces, one even being featured in Leatherworks magazine. Her favorite works are ones that feature children and pets. Besides creating art, her passion also lies with dogs and coffee.
LAPSIT STORY TIME AT WHEATFIELD LIBRARY IN JULY
WHEATFIELD — Lapsit Story Time will be offered at the Wheatfield Public Library for ages 0-23 months, along with a caregiver on Tuesdays, July 18 through Aug. 1 from 10-10:40 a.m.
During Lapsit Story Time, children will hear stories and songs, lap-bounce, and interact with other children. Registration is required to attend, and may be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.