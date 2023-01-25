FEBRUARY BOOK DISCUSSIONS AT JASPER COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARIES
JASPER COUNTY — DeMotte Bookies will be meeting Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. to discuss the book The Au Pair by Emma Rous.
Wheatfield’s Adult Book Discussion will be meeting Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 1 p.m. to discuss the book A Boy and his Dog at the End of the World by C.A. Fletcher. Refreshments will be provided.
Wheatfield’s Books and Coffee will meet at the Wheatfield Library on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. to cover the book Lilac Girls by Martha Hall Kelly.
The Jasper County Men’s Book Group will be gathering at the Rensselaer Library on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. to cover Cassius Marcellus Clay: Firebrand of Freedom by Edward Richardson. The group was created for men, but anyone may join.
Rensselaer’s 4th Thursday Group will be meeting Thursday, Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. and will be discussing The Ruin by Dervla McTiernan.
If you would like to join or have any questions, please contact your local library.
COMBAT COFFEE AT THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Community veterans are invited to join the Wheatfield Library on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. for an opportunity of fellowship and obtaining resources in an effort to build a strong network among area vets.
Combat Coffee is a group created by a vet and is a casual environment in which veterans can connect through coffee, conversation, and camaraderie.
Registration is requested, but not required. Any questions, contact the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.
GERI-FIT FITNESS CLASSES HELD AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Senior adults are invited to attend Geri-Fit at the Rensselaer Library, held the first three Wednesdays in every month.
Join the group on Feb. 1, 8 and 15 at 10-11 a.m. There is no cost for this program. Participants will follow DVD instruction with staff assistance. This is a chair exercise, strength training, muscle building and maintaining class for senior adults.
Please bring your water bottle and two-pound weights if desired. Stretch bands will be provided. Registration is required. Contact the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 to reserve your spot or register online at www.myjcpl.org/events.
LEARN TO BE
HEART SMART AT THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Join the Wheatfield LibrarY for Purdue Extension’s “Be Heart Smart,” a program about combating heart disease — the #1 cause of death for men and women in Indiana.
This four-session program will take place at 2 p.m. on Feb. 1, 8, 15, and 22 and will offer simple, practical changes to achieve a heart-healthy lifestyle.
This program provides information about:
• Managing blood pressure and cholesterol
• Increasing daily physical activity
• Improving dietary choices
• Managing stress
• Talking to a healthcare provider and more!
After attending the program, participants will be able to identify their controllable risk factors for heart disease and how to reduce personal risk. This four-week program costs $20 to cover materials and food for the demo session. Registration is required and payment is due on the first day.
Any questions, contact the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.
TODDLER TIME AT THE DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Toddlers ages 2 and 3, along with their caregivers, are invited to hear stories, make craft items and enjoy other activities by attending Toddler Time at the DeMotte Library.
Held each Wednesday, Feb. 1 through Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. each day. Sessions last approximately 30 minutes. Registration is required and children attending Toddler Time need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.