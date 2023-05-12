ARTWORK OF GERRY BLEND ON DISPLAY AT DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Stop by the DeMotte Library during the months of May and June and check out the amazing talent of local artist Gerry Blend.
Gerry was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1951 and moved to Indiana in 1973. He started painting in 1983 and painted for about ten years before taking a break from it for about 24 years.
He started painting again about three years ago and has since then painted over 80 paintings. Gerry is self-taught and learned by watching William Alexander and Bob Ross back in the 80’s and continued to learn by watching artists on YouTube over the past two years.
If you would like any more information on the artist please visit or call the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.
ADULT BINGO AT DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — On Wednesday, May 17 at 11 a.m., the DeMotte Library will be having adult bingo upstairs in the meeting room. Prizes will be awarded to the winners.
Registration is requested and is available by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, (219) 987-2221, or online at www.myjcpl.org/events.
COMBAT COFFEE AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Community Veterans are invited to join the Rensselaer Library on Monday, May 15 from 9:30-11 a.m. for an
opportunity of fellowship and obtaining resources in an effort to build a strong network among area vets.
Combat Coffee is a group created by a vet and is a casual environment in which veterans can connect through coffee, conversation, and camaraderie. The awesome veteran-owned Black Rifle Coffee Company will be providing the brew as well.
Registration is requested, but not required. Any questions, contact the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881.
FABULOUS FRIDAY AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Join the Rensselaer Library on Friday, May 19 at 2 p.m. for Fabulous Friday.
This program is for individuals with developmental disabilities. A story will be read and a craft will be provided. For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
FRIENDS OF
THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY MEETING
RENSSELAER — Please support your Friends of the Library by attending a Friends meeting on Monday, May 15 at 7
p.m. at the Rensselaer Library. New members are always welcome! Annual dues are only $3 for individuals and $5 for families.
NERF NIGHT AT THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Join the Wheatfield Library on Friday, May 19 from 6-8 p.m. for Nerf Night.
Ages 8 and up are welcome to join the library staff for capture the flag games using foam guns and darts. Anyone under 13 years of age must be accompanied by an adult, and all participants will be required to sign a waiver.
Participants are required to bring their own unmodified Nerf toy and protective eyewear. The library will provide darts. Refreshments will be provided at this FREE event.
Register online at myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774. Space is limited!
CREATE A SCRAPBOOK PAGE AT RENSSELAER
RENSSELAER — Join the Rensselaer Library and create scrapbook pages on Saturday, May 20 at 2:30 p.m. All materials are provided free — just remember to bring your own photos.
Registration is required and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881 or go on online at myjcpl.org/events.
STEAM WORKSHOP AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Come in on Tuesday, May 16 from 4-5 p.m. and explore the properties of oil and water, and see how
difficult it is to clean up an oil spill. To register, please visit myjcpl.org/events or visit or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881.
THIRD THURSDAY AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — First- through fourth-graders can come and make a decorated mesh wall hanging Thursday, May 18 from
4-5 p.m. For more information or to register, please visit or call the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881.
STAR WARS TRIVIA NIGHT AT DEMOTTE
DeMOTTE — May the Force be with you!
On Friday, May 19 at 6 p.m., gather your friends in groups of 2-4 and come test your Star Wars knowledge against others to see who will come out on top. Prizes awarded to the top team.
Feel free to bring any snacks or non-alcoholic beverages you like. Registration is required and is available by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, (219) 987-2221, or online at www.myjcpl.org/events.
VR AMONG US
OR PLAYER’S CHOICE AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — You are stuck on a spaceship with a small group, but one of you is a killer. Will you find them before it’s too late? Will the killer be you? Join the Rensselaer Library on May 16 at 6 p.m. to find out!
Open to ages 13+, this program invites participants to take part in the popular online game Among Us using the library’s Oculus Quest VR headsets. Other games, such as Beat Saber, may also be played. Space is limited. Registration is required. This program is available for patrons ages 13 and older.
VR may affect some people sensitive to motion sickness. All participants over 18 will be required to sign a waiver; participants under 18 will need a guardian to sign a waiver.
Registration is required for this event and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or online at myjcpl.org/events.
PRESCHOOL STEM
AT THE DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Pre-schoolers are invited to the DeMotte Library on Monday, May 15 at 10 a.m. for a morning of out of this world exploration with several space-themed stations. Participants will be meeting in the upstairs meeting room.
Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.