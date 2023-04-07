ANIME TRIVIA AT THE DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Come test your anime knowledge on Friday, April 14 at 6-7 p.m. in a game of Kahoot at the DeMotte Library
Feel free to form teams up to 4 or play solo! Registration is required. Participants are encouraged to bring their own snacks and non-alcoholic drinks. All ages are welcome.
Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
INDIANA AUTHOR
JOSEPH PETE TO VISIT WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Indiana author Joseph Pete will be joining the Wheatfield Library on Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. to discuss his new book, “Secret Northwest Indiana: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure.”
A local author and journalist, Pete gives you a look behind the curtain in a region you might think you already know well. With his stories and tips, you’ll find no shortage of new secret places to explore in Northwest Indiana.
Registration is preferred. To reserve your spot, call the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774 or register online at www.myjcpl.org/events
ADULT BINGO AT
DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — On Wednesday, April 12 at 11 a.m., the DeMotte Library will hold adult bingo upstairs in the meeting room. Prizes will be awarded to the winners!
Registration is requested and is available by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, (219) 987-2221, or online at www.myjcpl.org/events.
FIND YOUR STORY AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Are you interested in researching your family history?
Join the Rensselaer Library on Wednesday, April 12 from 6-7:30 p.m. for Genealogy Help. This monthly program is designed to help you learn how to search for your family history using free online resources available for use in the library: Ancestry, Heritage Quest and Family Search.
The library will also have a variety of genealogy books available for check out and in house use. All assistance is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Registration is not required. If you have any questions, please contact Melissa Smith at (219) 866-5881.
TEEN TUESDAY AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Teens in grade 6-12 are welcome to join the Rensselaer Library on Tuesday, April 11 from 4-5 p.m. to create a keychain, bracelet, or earrings to keep or give to mom on Mother’s Day! All beads and supplies will be provided.
To register, please visit myjcpl.org/events or visit or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881
SCRABBLE NIGHT AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Come create something creative with a tile plate on Saturday, April 15 at 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Rensselaer Library.
It can be a coaster for a drink or just a painting. All supplies will be provided for this free event.
Registration is required and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 or by visiting www.myjcpl.org/events.
CALLING ALL
YOUNG WRITERS TO
THE DEMOTTE LIBRARY!
DeMOTTE — The Young Writers Group and the Jr. Scribes have returned and are looking for members old and new. This is a new club for those interested in creative writing. Participants will learn how to hone their writing skills and create stories of unending wonder.
The Young Writers will meet at the DeMotte Library in the West meeting room on Tuesday, April 11 from 6-7 p.m. This is for children in grades 2-4. The Jr. Scribes will meet at the DeMotte Library in the West meeting room on Thursday, April 20 from 6-7 p.m. This is for children in grades 5-12.
Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.