FAMILY FORTNIGHT BATTLE ROYALE AT THE DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Join the DeMotte Library on Friday, March 17 at 7-9 p.m. for a night of Nerf fun for all ages as we play capture the flag after hours.
Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants must bring their own protective eyewear, a signed permission slip, and an unmodified Nerf gun. Darts will be provided.
Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library at 219-987-2221.
FRIENDS OF
DEMOTTE LIBRARY
HOST MARCH MEETING
DeMOTTE — The Friends of the DeMotte Library will be hosting a meeting at the DeMotte Library on March 14 at 1 p.m. New members are always welcome.
For more information please visit or call the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.
PRESCHOOL STEM AT THE DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Pre-Schoolers are invited to the DeMotte Library on Monday, March 13 at 10 a.m. to learn about light through various stations.
Participants will be meet in the upstairs meeting room. Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
SCRABBLE NIGHT AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Join the Rensselaer Library on Wednesday, March 15 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and play a game of Scrabble and test your word skills.
Supplies will be provided and the event is open to ages 16 and up.
Registration is required and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 or by visiting www.myjcpl.org/events.
TEEN TUESDAY AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Teens in grade 6-12 are welcome to join the Rensselaer Library on Tuesday, March 14 from 4-5 p.m. to make Boxty (also known as potato pancakes) in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.
To register, please visit myjcpl.org/events or visit or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881
BUBBLE WEEK AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — First- through fourth-graders can come and celebrate National Bubble Week on Thursday, March 16 from 4-5 p.m. at the Rensselaer Library.
There will be bubble crafts and activities.
For more information or to register, please visit or call the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881.
ST PATRICK’S TRIVIA AT THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — The Wheatfield Library is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Trivia Night for adults 18 year and older on Friday, March 17 at 6 p.m.
Drinks will be provided, but you can also bring your own (non-alcoholic). Get together with your team and bring a pizza or just snacks to munch on. Prizes will be awarded to the winning team. Let the shenanigans begin!
Registration is required and can be done at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
CALLING ALL YOUNG WRITERS TO THE DEMOTTE LIBRARY!
DeMOTTE — The Young Writers Group and the Jr. Scribes have returned and are looking for members old and new.
This is a new club for those interested in creative writing. Participants will learn how to hone their writing skills and create stories of unending wonder.
The Young Writers will meet at the DeMotte Library in the West meeting room on Tuesday, March 14 from 6-7 p.m. This is for children in grades 2-4.
The Jr. Scribes will meet at the DeMotte Library in the West meeting room on Thursday, March 16 from 6-7 p.m. This is for children in grades 5-12.
Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library at 219-987-2221.
FEEL GOOD FRIDAY AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Join the Rensselaer Library staff on Friday, March 17 at 2 p.m. for Feel Good Friday!
This program is for individuals with developmental disabilities.
A story or two will be read and a craft will be provided.
For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.