ART TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — October is National Art and Humanities Month — join the Rensselaer Library for Kahoot! trivia based on art.
Gather your friends into teams and test your knowledge of art at the Rensselaer Library on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. Prizes will be awarded. Registration requested, limit of 20 teams. Mobile device with Kahoot! app downloaded required to participate. Open to ages 16 and up.
Registration is required and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 or by visiting www.myjcpl.org/events.
OCTOBER BOOK DISCUSSIONS AT JASPER COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARIES
• DeMotte Bookies will be meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. to discuss the book “The Flight Girls” by Noelle Salazar.
• Wheatfield’s Adult Book Discussion will be meeting Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. to discuss the book “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman. Refreshments will be provided.
• Wheatfield’s Books and Coffee will meet at the Wheatfield Library on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. to cover the book “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston.
• The Jasper County Men’s Book Group will be gathering at the Rensselaer Library on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. to cover “Requiem for a College” by Jonathan Nichols. The group was created for men, but anyone may join.
• Rensselaer’s 4th Thursday Group will be meeting Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. and will be discussing “The Lager Queen of Minnesota” by J. Ryan Stradal.
If you would like to join or have any questions, please contact your local library.
GERI-FIT FITNESS CLASSES HELD AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Senior adults are invited to attend our Geri-Fit at the Rensselaer Library, held the first three Wednesdays in every month.
You can join Oct. 6, 12 and 19 at 10-11 a.m. each day. There is no cost for this program, participants will follow DVD instruction with staff assistance. This is a chair exercise, strength training, muscle building and maintaining class for senior adults. Please bring your water bottle and 2-pound weights if desired. Stretch bands will be provided. Registration is required.
Contact the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 to reserve your spot or register online at www.myjcpl.org/events.
LAPSIT STORY TIME AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Lapsit Story Time will be held at the Rensselaer Library for ages 0-23 months old on Tuesdays, Oct. 4-18 at 10 a.m. The program will have activities such as fingerplay, music, and a story.
For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
GERI-FIT SENIOR FITNESS
AT WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — The Wheatfield Library will be continuing its exercise program for older adults called Geri-Fit in October. The strength training exercise program is designed to build strength, improve balance and coordination, increase endurance, and enhance range of motion.
The program is led from video where the instructor guides the participants through the 45-minute class. Most of the bodybuilding exercises are performed seated in chairs with a set of light dumbbell weights and there is no choreography, dancing or floorwork.
Participants are encouraged to do the best they can, and modifications are given throughout the video for those that have limitations.
“Because one pound of muscle is lost each year past the age of 50, it’s important that older adults retain and build muscle as they continue to age,” states Geri-Fit founder, Francesca Fisher. “Although walking is an excellent form of exercise for older adults, it is not enough to build the muscular strength in the legs and hips.”
According to reports published by The American College of Sports Medicine, adults over the age of 60 should lift weights two times-a-week.
The Wheatfield Library will be holding Geri-Fit video classes on Mondays in October at 2 p.m. starting Oct. 3.
Classes are at no cost and are open to any older adult age 60 and over. Participants should bring their own set of light dumbbell weights, and water to drink. Space is limited and reservations are required. To reserve your spot, call the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774 or register online at www.myjcpl.org/events
LAPSIT STORY TIME AT WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Lapsit Story Time will be offered at the Wheatfield Public Library for ages 0-23 months, along with a caregiver on Tuesdays, Oct. 4-15 from 10-10:40 a.m. During Lapsit Story Time, children will hear stories and songs, lap-bounce, and interact with other children.
Registration is required to attend, and may be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
STORY TIME AT THE
DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Children ages 3-5 are welcome to join the DeMotte Library for stories, crafts and more on Wednesdays, Oct. 5 through Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. The program will feature stories, rhymes, and a craft. Registration is required. For more information visit or call the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
MAGNIFICENT MONDAY
AT DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Individuals of all ages with developmental disabilities are invited to join the DeMotte
Library for Magnificent Monday on Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. The library will have themed stories and a related craft.
Magnificent Monday is held in the library’s handicap accessible West Meeting Room. Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.
FALL CRAFTS FOR KIDS AT THE DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Kids in grades 5-12 are invited to swoop in on Oct. 6 from 6-7:30 p.m. for an evening of crafting fun. Participants will be making fall themed decorations. Please wear your painting attire!
Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.