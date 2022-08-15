(The following was provided by the Jasper County Public Libraries.)
We at the Jasper County Public Library will soon be migrating our ILS (integrated library system) to a newer version. We are anticipating a smooth transition. However, some things will be different or unavailable during this migration and some things may look and work differently after the migration. Here are a few important things to know:
• Beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 our online catalog will not be available. Additionally, you will not be able to access your patron account. We anticipate that the online catalog and patron accounts will be accessible on Monday, Aug. 22 with some gaps in data. Records are expected to be fully functional by Tuesday, Aug. 23.
• To give our staff time to get acquainted with our new ILS we will delay opening to the public on Monday, Aug. 22. All Jasper County Public Library locations will open at noon on Aug. 22.
• While our ILS system is down, library databases such as Libby and Hoopla and other digital content may not be available.
• Once migration is complete you will access our online catalog via LS2 OPAC. Classic OPAC will no longer be available. LS2 OPAC has been on our website for quite some time and many patrons are already familiar with using it.
• Lastly, we may need some extra grace as we navigate the changes to our processes and how we serve you. We are hoping for a smooth, seamless transition, but that doesn’t always happen with technology.
Also, since many of the changes directly affect the technical services department and how they process new materials, there may be some slight delays in getting these items out on the shelves.
As always, our main priority at JCPL is to “inform, enrich, and empower our diverse community,” and this transition will allow us to continue providing the best service possible!
COLORING YOUR STRESS AWAY/ THE UFO (UNFINISHED OBJECT) CRAFTS GROUPAT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Join the Rensselaer Library on Monday, Aug. 22 and come and go as you please between 5:30-7 p.m. for the UFO Crafts Group.
Bring your unfinished crafts (cross-stitch, crochet, knitting, paper crafting, etc.) and have a fun conversation while completing your projects.
Or color your stress away with the coloring pages and supplies provided.
For more information or to register, please visit or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit our website at myjcpl.org/events.
LEARN MORE ABOUT
VIRTUAL REALITY AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Wondering what VR is like but not sure where to start?
Spend some time getting to explore the Oculus Quest2 VR platform in a guided tour at the Rensselaer Library on Tuesday, Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m.
Or if you’d like you can take off on your own and check out our games, demos, and visual art.
Space is limited. Registration is required. This program is available for patrons ages 13 and older. VR may affect some people sensitive to motion sickness.
All participants over 18 will be required to sign a waiver; participants under 18 will need a guardian to sign a waiver.
Registration is required for this event and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or online at myjcpl.org/events.
LEGO BUILDING AT THE DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — All ages are welcome to join the DeMotte Library on Thursday, Aug. 25 from 4-5 p.m. for an hour of Lego free play.
Children under 6 are required to have an adult present.
Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
FRIENDS OF THE
WHEATFIELD LIBRARY MEETING AUG. 23
WHEATFIELD — The Friends of the Wheatfield Library would like to invite you to join its meeting this month on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at noon.
Volunteers are needed for this nonprofit organization established to assist in the success of the local library. Dues are minimal, but your impact is great.
For more information, please visit www.myjcpl.org/events or visit or call the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.