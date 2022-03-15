JASPER COUNTY — The Carnival Company from Ohio will bring rides to the 2022 Jasper County Fair, which will be held on July 23-30 this summer.
Based in Gratis, Ohio, the Carnival Company is a three-generation midway show. It is available to bring rides, games and food trailers to county fairs and festivals.
According to the company’s website, “We offer an existing selection of activities that are suitable for all ages. Whether you’re looking for a place to hang our or are planning a day trip for your family, we provide a safe, fun-filled environment where guests can have good food and a great time.”
The Jasper County Fair Association has been working to bring a carnival for all eight days of the fair and the Carnival Company has agreed to do just that. In previous years, carnivals have been held a handful of days, primarily the first Monday of fair into the second weekend.