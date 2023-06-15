RENSSELAER — Jasper County Community Services asked the Rensselaer City Council for monetary support at Monday’s council meeting.
Sharon Colee, executive director at JCCS the past 20 years, approached council members to discuss public transportation within Rensselaer and the county. She asked the council to consider providing support in the city budget for the transit service, which has been deemed a necessity by city residents.
“We are a demand-response public transportation,” she said. “People call and within 15 minutes or less, we come to their home or wherever they are in Jasper County and take them to their destination.
“There is no other means of transportation unless it’s private.”
JCCS’s buses take residents for personal errands, medical visits, shopping, transportation to work and more.
“We are supporting our retailers, our businesses, our medical offices, our community senior care centers, medical facilities, whatever it may be,” Colee said.
Rides are provided at a cost of $1 for a one-way trip within a three-mile radius, with a 10-cent fare tacked on for those who wish to go over three miles.
“If it is outside city limits,” Colee added, “we arrange for out-of-town transportation. I am very, very proud of the fact when we do that, we stay with the individual that wants the out-of-town trans. We take them to Merrillville, Lafayette, wherever they may need to go, we stay there, we bring them back.”
Nearly 85% of those who utilize the transit service are Rensselaer residents. Since January, 3,751 one-way rides were fulfilled with 3,010 of those requests originating within the city of Rensselaer, Colee said. She expects that number to continue to rise as the city and county approaches the fall and winter months.
“Our primary goals is to get people where they need to be in the county, and not just to their destination, but safely,” Colee said, adding that JCCS’s vehicles are operated by masters drivers. “It’s cost-effective, it’s dependable and they know our services are available and our drivers are certified.”
According to the JCCS website, it has seven vehicles available, with four lift-equipped and mobility aid accessible. The vehicles are wheelchair equipped and JCCS will soon have stations on buses to secure oxygen tanks for anyone who has those needs.
The transit service operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding all major holidays.
As more people require public transportation with the high cost of gas and increased vehicle maintenance costs, JCCS has found it necessary to discuss adding another driver to its staff. JCCS does get funding from the Kankakee Iroquois Regional Planning Commission as well as the county, but that money comes with stipulations.
If JCCS want to purchase a new vehicle to meet a community’s needs, a cash-match must be met by the organization in an agreement with those providing assistance in funding. Colee said JCCS tries to reach its match through fundraising and donations, which often falls short of the goal.
Being included in the city of Rensselaer’s budget for 2024 is one way to help JCCS reach its cash match, Colee said.
When asked to nail down a number that would be needed by JCCS, Colee said $1,000 a month or $12,000 a year would be a welcomed amount.
In the past, the city has provided a $500 fee to help the organization, but more is needed as public transportation becomes more popular to residents, particularly in Rensselaer, said Colee, who plans to discuss transportation needs with the town of DeMotte as well.
She added money provided by the city will be used for city residents only.
“We are part of the county budget because they invested in what we do, they’ve seen the need across our county and we hope the city can do that as well,” she added.
Mayor Steve Wood said he’s seen JCCS’s buses “all over the city.”
“You provide a genuine service that is needed,” he added.
Council members said they would like to review the paperwork provided at the meeting by Colee in support of her request before making a decision. The request was tabled with a decision to come at a future meeting.
“It might be viable, but we will take it under advisement,” Wood said.
The council did approve a request from project coordinator Jerry Lockridge of the street department to resurface Augusta Street at a cost of $14,360 as an addition to the Community Crossings project. The road, located just off US 231, is 300 feet long and 25 feet wide and the work will be done by Town and Country of DeMotte.
“It’s wearing, so it needs attention, so we’re asking permission to move forward with that,” Lockridge said shortly before the council approved the work.
Utility manager Heather Smart’s request to write off non-collectible utility accounts that are at least seven years old was also approved by the council. The accounts are attached to people who have died or filed for bankruptcy.
The council also approved a request from the Jasper County Fair Board to use a city trash truck during the county fair on July 15-22.