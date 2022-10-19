Order by Oct. 26

Provided

JCCS director Sharon Colee holds up one of the many poinsettias currently on sale as part of the organization’s winter fundraiser.

 Provided

JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Community Services is offering poinsettias for its annual winter fundraiser.

The plants come in numerous colors and you can pick up an order form from JCCS. Orders and payment must be in by Oct. 26.

Trending Food Videos