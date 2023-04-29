The Jasper County Community Services will recognize the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4 with a series of events.
Pastor Frank McClure of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Hebron will serve as guest speaker at both the Rensselaer Senior Center and Fase Senior Center in DeMotte.
The day will begin in Rensselaer with a morning prayer observance at 9 a.m. Area pastors to offer prayer include Kenin Smith of Hope Community Church, Paul Dyke of First Christian Church in Remington and intermittent pastor Jim Marchand. Special music will follow the service.
A mid-day prayer observance will be held in DeMotte at 12:30 p.m. Area pastors offering prayer are Jim Clark of Calvary Assembly of God Church, Ken Patrick of Full Gospel Tabernacle of Wheatfield and Bill Taylor of Virgie Christian Church. Music will follow prayer and there will be light refreshments for those in attendance as well.
All are welcome to attend both prayer observances.