Rensselaer Central High School teacher Daniel Hawthorne and the Social Studies department recently received a grant from the Jasper County Retired Teachers Association, represented here by Barb Lucas. The money will be used for telegraph oscillators so students can send messages using Morse code. At right is RCHS assistant principal Ava Kosiba.
JC Retired Teachers donate to RCHS
Harley Tomlinson
