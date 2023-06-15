Grow a president

Jasper County Recorder Kim Grow (left) and Starke County Recorder Mandy Thomason were recently elected as president and vice president of AIC's district office.

 Provided

INDIANAPOLIS – Jasper County Recorder Kimberly Grow was elected President of the Association of Indiana Counties’ (AIC) Northwest District during the district meeting in Pulaski County last month.

“I enjoy being a part of such a great association and all they do for county government,” Grow said.

