RENSSELAER — The 38th edition of the JC Cruiser’s car show and cruise will be held Saturday, July 8 starting at 8 a.m. in Brookside Park.
Vintage cars will park at Brookside for visitors’ viewing pleasure from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Updated: June 30, 2023 @ 10:20 am
Trophies and awards will be presented starting at 3 p.m. The categories include Best of Show, Best Paint, Best Interior and Best Engine, as well as Mayor’s Choice, Ladies Choice and Oldest Entry.
There will also be plaques for various classes, including Pro Street and Muscle cars.
There will be door prizes and participant give-aways as well as a craft show, flea market, food concessions and more.
The cruise will take place from 6-9 p.m. and cash or a canned food donation to the food pantry will be taken. It will begin at Brookside Park and motor through downtown Rensselaer.
