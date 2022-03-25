JASPER/NEWTON COUNTIES — The Jasper Newton Foundation is preparing to kick off its Driving Home campaign with a series of meetings through May.
The foundation has announced a 10-year plan in conjunction with a team of stakeholders and organizations to improve both Jasper and Newton counties. To that end, the Driving Home campaign is broken down into four main narratives to ensure the counties’ futures remain vibrant, healthy, family-friendly and prosperous.
“This plan is our opportunity to get everyone driving in the same direction, building on a tradition of greatness and evolving the place that we call came home,” the Jasper Newton Foundation said in a press release.
Informational meetings as part of the campaign begin on Wednesday, March 30 at the Jasper Newton Foundation’s home at the Carnegie Center in Rensselaer. Titled “Kids and Families: Education,” the meeting will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m., CST. Refreshments will be provided.
A “Quality Life: Heath and Access” meeting will be held Wednesday, April 13 at the Connection Center in DeMotte from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., CST, with a light lunch provided.
On Wednesday, April 27, the Jasper Newton Foundation will bring its meeting — “Vibrant Communities: Arts and Community” — to the Government Center in Morocco. It will begin at 5:30 p.m., CST, and refreshments will be provided for those who attend.
The final meeting will be held Wednesday, May 11 at the Depot in Remington. Called “Prosperous Communities: Workforce and Tourism,” the meeting will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., CST. A light lunch will be provided at this time.
If you are involved in a non-profit or stakeholder in one of these four areas, you are encouraged to join one or all of the meetings
For more information, go to DrivingHome.org or call (219) 866-5899 or (219) 285-5899.