New mom gifts

Two new moms posing with their neighborhood wagon gift. All large gifts were kindly sponsored by Centier Bank and the Jasper Newton Foundation.

RENSSELAER – Franciscan Health, in partnership with Purdue Extension, hosted a community baby shower Saturday, May 6, at the Jasper County 4-H Fair Grounds.

The event brought in 84 new or expecting mothers with the goal of providing education, community connections and a gift.

