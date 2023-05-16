RENSSELAER – Franciscan Health, in partnership with Purdue Extension, hosted a community baby shower Saturday, May 6, at the Jasper County 4-H Fair Grounds.
The event brought in 84 new or expecting mothers with the goal of providing education, community connections and a gift.
“We know that many women never experience a baby shower, and this event allowed these families to receive education on important topics like safe sleep, car seat safety and postpartum depression and walk away with needed items for their children,” said Tristan Kirby, director Franciscan Health Community Education.
The Franciscan Health Foundation, supported by generous donations from Centier Bank and the Jasper Newton Foundation provided each family with a baby shower gift. These gifts included items needed for growing families like high-chairs, wagons and video baby monitors.
Diapers and wipes were also given to all participants.
The Community Baby Shower could not have happened without the amazing sponsors and community partners who attended: Centier Bank, Jasper Newton Foundation, ANEW Ministries, Anita Reed, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Birthright of Rensselaer, Cascade, Child Care Resource Network, Covering Kids & Families of Indiana of Lake County, Jasper & Newton Counties, DeMotte State Bank, First Christian Church of DeMotte, First Steps, Food Finders Food Bank, Geminus, Kankakee Valley FFA Chapter, Kentland Rotary, KIRPC Head Start, Knights of Columbus and Jasper County Health Department.
Also, Jasper House, MDwise, Newton County Step Ahead, North Newton FFA Chapter, Northwest Indiana Community Action Agency – WIC, Nurse-Family Partnership-Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Pizza Hut, Right Steps Child Development Centers, Strack & Van Til, The Child Care Resource Network, The Milk Bank, Tri Kappa Rensselaer, Trinity United Methodist Church and Wal-Mart.
If you or a loved one are an expecting parent or have recently given birth, look for an announcement regarding the 2024 Community Baby Shower in January.
For more information, call Franciscan Health Community Education at 765-449-5133.
The Franciscan Alliance healthcare ministry began in Lafayette, Ind., in 1875. Today, Franciscan Alliance is one of the largest Catholic healthcare systems in the Midwest with 12 hospital campuses, more than 19,000 employees and a number of nationally recognized Centers of Health Care Excellence. Hospitals include: Franciscan Health Carmel; Franciscan Health Crawfordsville; Franciscan Health Crown Point; Franciscan Health Dyer; Franciscan Health Hammond; Franciscan Health Indianapolis; Franciscan Health Lafayette; Franciscan Health Michigan City; Franciscan Health Mooresville; Franciscan Health Munster; Franciscan Health Olympia Fields (IL); and Franciscan Health Rensselaer.