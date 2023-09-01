JASPER COUNTY — Next month’s Jasper Jaunt will make three stops in its 30-mile ride across Jasper County.
Designed to promote agritourism, the ride will begin and end at the Rensselaer Farmers Market (Jasper County Courthouse parking lot) on Saturday, Sept. 16. Bike riders are asked to meet at 8 a.m. at the market where they will receive a reusable bag for any market purchases.
The ride, which will feature small growers and farm stands, will include stops at the Hunsley Family Farm in Rensselaer, Laird Farms and Heritage Acres. Riders will get the chance to experience local family farms and see everything they have to offer.
The Hunsley farm raises Kiko and Kiko/Boer cross goats and chickens, according to its Facebook page. Laird Farms, also in Rensselaer, raises chickens, turkeys and bees “with love and respect,” according to its Facebook page. The final stop, Heritage Acres, tucked on the edge of Laird Farms acreage and owned by Tom and Lana Zimmer, grows rows of vegetables, including tomatoes, potatoes, peppers and garlic.
Tickets are $60 each and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/…/2023-jasper-jaunt-tickets. A t-shirt and other goodies will be included with the ticket price.
The event is sponsored by the Jasper County Tourism Commission in conjunction with the Jasper County Economic Development Organization.
Other sponsors include 181 Properties, Beaver & Beaver P.C., Franciscan Health Rensselaer, Farm Credit Mid-America, Rural 1st, Castongia Tractor, Jackson Funeral Chapel, Clark’s Cutting Edge, Belstra Milling Co., LEAP Foundation, Huth Thompson LLP, EDP Renewables and eMbers Venue & Station.