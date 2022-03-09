JASPER COUNTY — All is a go for a new meat packing plant in Jasper County.
Project Ribeye is projected to open in DeMotte in 2023 and will process 100 cattle a week. It will provide a market for small farms that specialize in selling freezer beef.
The plant will also have a retail aspect, according to a release provided by Project Ribeye. It will be helpful in getting 4-H animals processed during fair time also.
Jasper County officials recently approved rezoning for the new plant and representatives with Project Ribeye will hold an informational meeting on Tuesday, March 22 at 7 p.m. at the Jasper County Fairgrounds.
Those who attend will be able to speak with the owners of the plant and ask questions. You can also pledge your animals and get a contact list.
“This will make sure the plant is built for what the current need is in Jasper County and the surrounding area,” the release said.
For more information, contact info@projectribeye.com.
The plant, which will employ up to 30 people, will be located on the southwest corner of County Road 800 West and State Road 10 across from the Castongia’s John Deere dealership in DeMotte. It will be 12,000 square feet in size with 100 cattle and 15-20 hogs to be processed a week.
Seventy-five percent of the business will be processing for farmers, while 25 percent will be purchase of animals with a retail store on site.
If demand continues, there may be a phase two to the project in the future, officials told the county plan commission recently.