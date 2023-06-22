JASPER COUNTY — Eight former and current Jasper County 4-H members — including four from Kankakee Valley — will vie for the 2023 Jasper County Fair Queen title on Friday, June 30 at the county fairgrounds.
The queen pageant will begin at 7 p.m. The 2023 Little Miss will also be crowned next Friday.
This year’s candidates include Emily Myers, 18, of Rensselaer; Emily Wailing, 19, of Remington; Taylor Anderson, 18, of DeMotte; Bethany Michal, 18, of Rensselaer; Adrianna Frieden, 18, of DeMotte; Morgan Van Meter, 19, of Rensselaer; Ella Stowers, 18, of Wheatfield; and Ashley Lustig, 18, of DeMotte. They will look to represent the county during fair week July 15-22.
Last year’s queen, Taylor Jordan, will be on hand to crown the new winner.
Here is a brief bio on this year’s queen candidates:
EMILY MYERS
The daughter of Steven and Natalie Myers, Emily will be sponsored by Stockvets. She is a recent Rensselaer Central graduate and plans to attend Purdue University in the fall where she will major in Animal Science. A 10-year member of 4-H, Emily has been involved in swine, sheep, junior leaders, baskets and cake decorating. She shows livestock with her family.
EMILY WAILING
The daughter of Chris and Maria Wailing, Emily is sponsored by MH Realty (Matt Getz). She graduated from Indiana Agriculture and Technology School in 2022 and is currently double majoring in Animal Sciences and Insect Biology at Purdue. She, too, was a 10-year member of 4-H and was involved in FFA as well as collegiate clubs. Emily’s interests include sewing, showing dogs, entomology and animal health.
TAYLOR ANDERSON
Taylor is the daughter of Derek and Helen Anderson and will be sponsored by ATM Trucking. She is a recent graduate of KVHS and plans to attend Purdue to pursue Agronomy with a double-major in Animal Science. She will finish her 10th year in 4-H this summer and enjoyed showing dogs, poultry and honors. As a fair highlight, she won the dog show with her dog, Nala.
BETHANY MICHAL
Bethany, who will be sponsored by Moore Trucking Company, is the daughter of Boyd and Sheri Michal. She will be a sophomore at Ball State University this fall after graduating from RCHS in 2022. She is studying exercise science and aspires to become an athletic trainer for the NFL one day.
ADRIANNA FRIEDEN
The daughter of Jim and Tanya Misch, Adrianna is sponsored by Sandy Pines Golf Club in DeMotte. She is a 2023 graduate of KVHS and will attend Purdue in the fall to study Soil and Water Science and agricultural sales. She plans to test soil properties and manage correct levels of nutrients in soils through farming.
MORGAN VAN METER
Morgan is the daughter of Eric and Kelly Van Meter and has secured Ceres Solutions of Rensselaer as a sponsor. She is a 2022 graduate of Rensselaer Central and currently attends Purdue where she majors in Biomedical Health Sciences with a dentistry concentration. She was a 10-year member of 4-H and participated in swine, sheep, cake decorating, food and photography at the county fair.
ELLA STOWERS
Ella, the daughter of Mike and Kristy Stowers, will be sponsored by Risner Farms 2 and Gutwein-Risner Insurance. She is a 2023 graduate of KV and plans to attend Ball State University to major in Meteorology. Her career goal is to become a broadcast meteorologist on TV. Ella participates in activities at the horse arena during fair and served on the National Honor Society at KVHS.
ASHLEY LUSTIG
The daughter of Carla Lustig, Ashley’s sponsor at the pageant will be Kim’s Mobile Nail Trims. She is a 2021 graduate of KVHS and currently attends Ivy Tech with aspirations to get her LPN. She served 10 years as a member of 4-H, serving with the Bits-n-Pieces Club. She showed horses and participates in rodeos.