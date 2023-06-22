Fair queen

Provided

This year’s Jasper County Fair Queen candidates include (L to R) Emily Myers, Emily Wailing, Taylor Anderson, Bethany Michal, Adrianna Frieden, Morgan Van Meter, Ella Stowers and Ashley Lustig.

 Provided

JASPER COUNTY — Eight former and current Jasper County 4-H members — including four from Kankakee Valley — will vie for the 2023 Jasper County Fair Queen title on Friday, June 30 at the county fairgrounds.

The queen pageant will begin at 7 p.m. The 2023 Little Miss will also be crowned next Friday.

Tags