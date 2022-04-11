JASPER COUNTY — Christopher Hendrix and Jackson Lindberg have attained the highest rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America over the past year.
Hendrix, the son of Rachel Hendrix, earned the award after completing 40 merit badges and his service project, which involved building two softball dugouts with a concrete slab base, chain link fence siding and steel metal roofing.
The project involved 133 hours. He received the Eagle Scout rank after a board of review on Oct. 27, 2021.
Hendrix advanced through all ranks of scoring as a member of Troop 152 of the Rotary Club in Rensselaer. He holds the office of Senior Patrol Leader in his unit.
Troop 152 has been making a difference in the community for 93 years.
Lindberg achieved the Eagle Scout rank after his board of review on Feb. 23, 2022. He is the son of Chad and Heather Lindberg.
Lindberg completed 42 merit badges as a scout and his service project involved 45 hours in building an outdoor rosary for St. Cecilia Parish in DeMotte.
The DeMotte youth advanced through all ranks of scouting as a member of Troop 157 of the DeMotte United Methodist Church. The troop has made a difference in the community for 69 years.
Besides holding the office of Troop Guide, Lindberg was an assistant Senior Patrol Leader in his unit for one year.
The Eagle Scout rank has carried with it a special significance, not only in scouting but also to higher education, business and industry and community service, according to the Boy Scouts of America Sagamore Council.
The award is a performance-based achievement with high standards and an impressive history. Less than five percent of all scouts achieve the rank of Eagle, with more than 2.3 million scouts who have earned the rank since 1912.
The goals of scoring — citizenship training, character development and personal fitness — remain important for all scouts, whether or not they attain the Eagle Scout rank.
The Sagamore Council, meanwhile, provides character eduction through outdoor adventures to young men and women throughout the 15 counties. The mission of scouting is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetime by installing in them the values of scout oath and law, the council added.