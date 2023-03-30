RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Republican Women strive to give back to the community and one way to do that is through donations.
Last week, the Republican Women provided a donation to The Jasper House in Rensselaer.
Updated: March 30, 2023 @ 11:40 am
RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Republican Women strive to give back to the community and one way to do that is through donations.
Last week, the Republican Women provided a donation to The Jasper House in Rensselaer.
The group also contributes to the needs of the community and education of area youth through community service, donations and awarding of scholarships.
The organization also promotes and informs the public through political education and activity.
The Jasper County Republican Women is here to increase the effectiveness of women in the cause of good government and foster loyalty in the Republican Party and promote its principles and candidates at all elections.
The group is always looking for new members and would encourage any Jasper County Republican woman to join. They meet the fourth Tuesday of the following months: January, February, April, June, August and October in numerous locations.
Dues are $15 annually.
