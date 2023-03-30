Monetary donation

By HARLEY TOMLINSON

Members of the Jasper County Republican Women made a donation to The Jasper House last week. Shown here are Cay Jordan of the Jasper County Republican Women and The Jasper House; Kara Fishburn of the JC Republican Women; Emily Lyons of the Republican Women; Cheryl Hall of The Jasper House; Nicole Bufkin of The Jasper House; and Carmen Fortney of The Jasper House.

RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Republican Women strive to give back to the community and one way to do that is through donations.

Last week, the Republican Women provided a donation to The Jasper House in Rensselaer.