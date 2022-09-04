JASPER COUNTY — Hoosiers no longer have to pay the Utility Receipts Tax.

This tax elimination will annually put an estimated $28.5 million back in the pockets of 1.3 million Hoosiers served by the state’s 38 electric cooperatives. This was made possible because of the efforts of Indiana’s electric cooperatives advocating for their consumer-members and negotiating with the Indiana General Assembly to repeal this tax, ultimately saving money for each and every electric cooperative member across Indiana.

