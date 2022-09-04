JASPER COUNTY — Hoosiers no longer have to pay the Utility Receipts Tax.
This tax elimination will annually put an estimated $28.5 million back in the pockets of 1.3 million Hoosiers served by the state’s 38 electric cooperatives. This was made possible because of the efforts of Indiana’s electric cooperatives advocating for their consumer-members and negotiating with the Indiana General Assembly to repeal this tax, ultimately saving money for each and every electric cooperative member across Indiana.
The legislators decided to repeal the Utility Receipts Tax and the cooperative is passing that savings along to its members. Jasper County REMC CEO, Jon Rich, commented, “Our association’s government relations department worked very hard on this issue and helped convince legislators on the best decision for electric consumers.”
The monthly Utility Receipts Tax credit will be based on energy charges which will fluctuate with the consumer’s kilowatt-hour usage. Rich continued, “It may be a small credit, but this goes to show that any benefit we can achieve for our members is worth fighting for.” The tax credit will start with the bill being mailed this week to Jasper County REMC’s consumers.
Jasper County REMC is a local not-for-profit electric and technology cooperative. Formed by Jasper County residents who recognized a need for electricity in their homes, Jasper County REMC is committed to powering member-driven innovation.
The cooperative strives to serve its members with reliable electric and technological services in a sustainable manner. Jasper County REMC is an equal opportunity provider and employer.