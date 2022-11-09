JASPER COUNTY — Rensselaer-Jasper County REMC and the Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department (RVFD) hosted a statewide training event for emergency responders on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Approximately 130 responders attended in-person with a few attending virtually.
The day started with a brief overview of residential solar arrays on Jasper County REMC’s lines to show varied construction practices and potential responder hazards. Afterward, some responders shared observations, concerns and possible solutions.
The rest of the day focused on responder training for emergencies involving a Tesla electric vehicle (EV). Jasper County REMC Marketing and Member Services Manager Stephanie Johnson was inspired by the Tesla supercharger units recently installed at Fair Oaks Farms.
“We can see from the meter readings on the chargers that our area is attracting more Tesla EVs,” Johnson commented.
The observation spurred the realization that if more EVs are coming to the area, responders should be made aware so they can prepare for any highway incidents involving EVs. After reaching out to RVFD Fire Chief Ken Haun about the idea last spring, the pair started planning the logistics and content for the event.
The content for the event happened through the electric cooperative network. Johnson continued, “I met a communicator who had a close friend who ‘does safety’ at Tesla. A few emails later we had the ball rolling with a Tesla technical lead for emergency response and abuse testing.”
The audience learned about firefighting, crash response and extrication from Tesla EVs. There was extensive training on procedures for fires and crashes directly involving the batteries.
Chief Haun offered the free training through a statewide responder network.
“This is important training that our industry doesn’t have a lot of access to. I knew there would be interest beyond our local departments,” he mentioned.
The RVFD firehouse was the appropriate venue for the presentation although the group did have to find a large screen for the virtual training. The Little Cousin Jasper Committee offered a movie-in-the-park screen and it was a great solution.
There was also a collection of EVs at the event. There were three Teslas, a Kia Niro, a Mustang Mach-E, and a Chevy Bolt. The responders were able to see the virtual training on specific parts of the car and then look over the actual vehicles during the breaks. This collection also provided another level of training for responders who also work at Task Force Tips in Valparaiso.
Some Tesla models ride very low to the ground so the technicians brought a firehose nozzle and accessories to find the right combination that would fit under those EVs. The extended nozzle is made to slide under the vehicle and spray upward into the cavity to cool the battery.
Johnson continued, “We were celebrating Co-op Month with this event and it was a great collaboration with other cooperatives, our community, corporations and responders. The RVFD and their Ladies Auxiliary were especially key in making this a great event. It is a contemporary facility with wonderful hospitality.”
Jasper County REMC is a local not-for-profit electric and technology cooperative. Formed by Jasper County residents who recognized a need for electricity in their homes, Jasper County REMC is committed to powering member-driven innovation. The cooperative strives to serve its members with reliable electric and technological services in a sustainable manner. Jasper County REMC is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
The Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department was established in 1896 and combines its services with the Marion Township Fire Department. The departments are members of the Jasper County Firefighters Association to provide local state-of-the-art training equipment and facilities to other departments and better service coverage to all of Jasper County.