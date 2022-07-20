JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County REMC is excited to announce its partnership with Accord Telecommunications Collaborative, LLC, a consortium of over 20 electric and technology cooperatives around the state of Indiana.
This partnership will equip Jasper County REMC to serve its members and community even better.
A Statewide Connection
Accord and its member-owners seek to make Indiana the most connected state. This can now become a reality as the association will use the varied assets and services of the cooperatives to boost broadband access and capacity across the state. Currently, Accord’s 21 cooperatives have a total of over 20,000 miles of fiber optic infrastructure. These cooperatives provide varied assets and services to residential and commercial owners throughout the state.
Helping Hoosiers
Not only is this an exciting alliance for each cooperative, but it is also an exciting advancement for the state of Indiana as many Hoosiers without broadband access will be able to receive internet connections or see a capacity boost in their current internet service.
A member-driven choice
Serving the unserved and underserved rural areas has always been a key component of Jasper County REMC’s mission. Accord Telecommunications strives to do just that — making this an easy choice for a partnership.
“Accord’s non-profit business model and its support from many other electric cooperatives made this an attractive partnership. Being a part of this new organization will help increase our revenue streams from commercial entities to the benefit our membership,” said Jon Rich, CEO of Jasper County REMC.
Partnership to benefit the community
This partnership will provide an added commercial revenue stream for the cooperative’s current broadband project. As most commercial accounts, such as cell towers, prefer to streamline their contract requests through one entity, Accord will handle the recruiting, selling, negotiating, and coordination of these larger broadband consumers. This gives Jasper County REMC a unique opportunity to keep its focus on serving its residential and local business members. The cooperative is excited about this new partnership and looks forward to providing innovative services to both residential and commercial members for years to come.
Jasper County REMC is a local not-for-profit electric and technology cooperative. Formed by Jasper County residents who recognized a need for electricity in their homes, Jasper County REMC is committed to powering member-driven innovation.
The cooperation strives to serve its members with reliable electric and technological services in a sustainable manner.