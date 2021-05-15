JASPER COUNTY — The 2021 Nesius Memorial Scholarships have been awarded by Jasper County REMC to children of Jasper County REMC members.
There were nearly 30 applicants this year competing for the six $500 scholarships.
The co-op usually issues three scholarships, one for a Rensselaer Central student, one for a Kankakee Valley student and one for all other schools and homeschool students.
Since the electric cooperative Youth Tour to Washington D.C. and Touchstone Energy Camp were cancelled for 2021, the co-op decided to use those funds to increase the number of scholarships.
This year, the cooperative chose two students from each category to receive the funds. The scholarship dollars may be applied toward tuition or educational expenses at the college of the student’s choice regardless of the course of study.
The recipients of the 2021 Nesius Memorial Scholarships include Elise Dobson and Lauren Moore from RCHS, Madalyn Hamstra and Melanie Reyes from KVHS, Tori Culp from West Central and Jeremy Ryan from Kouts High School.
Dobson plans to attend IUPUI, Moore will attend Ivy Tech/Lafayette, Culp will be going to Purdue and Ryan will be attending Rockford University. Hamstra and Reyes have narrowed down their choices and will decide soon on which schools they will be attending.
REMC’s Marketing and Member Services Manager Stephanie Johnson commented, “The co-op wishes these students great success as they pursue their business, animal science, medical and forensic science degrees. We hope they will use their degrees to help rural communities in the future.”
The Nesius Memorial Scholarship program was established in the names of Bruce and Sharon Nesius in 1998. The scholarships have helped over 70 families send their children to colleges and universities around the nation.
The Jasper County Rural Electric Membership Corporation (REMC) was formed in 1938 and is a not-for-profit electric distribution cooperative based in Rensselaer, Indiana. This Touchstone Energy cooperative serves over 9,296 meters across 1,200 miles of line in northwest Indiana — primarily in Jasper County.
The goal of the cooperative is to provide their members with reliable electric service at the lowest cost possible. This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer.