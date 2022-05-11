RENSSELAER — The fastest, most reliable internet technology in the world is coming to Jasper County and various areas through Jasper County REMC with the launch of Connect-Internet by Jasper County REMC.
In recent years, many Americans have enjoyed the speed and reliability of fiber internet service for education, home entertainment, telecommuting, telemedicine and smart home technology. But rural areas have lagged behind, forcing residents and businesses to keep pace in today’s high-tech world while relying on outdated technology, slow speeds, poor reliability and few if any options for improved service.
“Jasper County REMC has always been focused on serving our members, and Connect-Internet by Jasper County REMC will be a key factor in helping the people, the businesses and the communities we serve grow now and into the future,” CEO Jon Rich said.
Jasper County REMC has been building a fiber network over the last year that will connect all of the co-op’s substations and office to further enhance the quality of its electrical service.
In the process, Connect-Internet by Jasper County REMC will make gigabit-speed internet access widely available over the next few years. The co-op has seen an overwhelming response to the ‘register your interest’ page on their website although the Connect brand has unveiled its own web address – www.connectjasper.com – so all of the information is at one convenient location.
“As the community starts seeing the ‘Connect-Internet by Jasper County REMC’ logos and marketing, more people will become familiar with our services and know that we will offer great high-speed internet options for a great value,” said Seann Perry, broadband manager.
Jasper County REMC is a local not-for-profit electric and technology cooperative. Formed by Jasper County residents who recognized a need for electricity in their homes and businesses, Jasper County REMC has been serving the area since 1938.
The business is committed to the same values it began with: to serve and uplift its members and communities with reliable and affordable services. This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer.