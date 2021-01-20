JASPER COUNTY – Jasper County REMC announced it will expand its scholarship program after having to cancel two events geared towards youth.
This year, the Indiana Youth Tour to Washington, D.C. for juniors and the Touchstone Energy Camp for sixth-graders have been cancelled, so the electric cooperative chose to redirect some of the funds normally used for these events to the Nesius Memorial Scholarship program.
Jasper County REMC is now offering six $500 scholarships rather than the usual three. Applicants must be a son, daughter or legal ward of a Jasper County REMC member with two scholarships awarded to Kankakee Valley and Rensselaer Central High Schools and two for other high school seniors including home-school students. By doubling the number of scholarships it offers, the cooperative will assist twice the number of seniors heading to college in the fall.
Applications are available on the company’s website, www.jasperremc.com or from a high school guidance counselor. The deadline to apply is April 9. The cooperative established the scholarship program in memory of Bruce and Sharon Nesius in 1998.
Candidates must show history of maintaining a cumulative grade point average of C or above and must be a graduating senior when the application is filled out.
Indiana’s electric cooperatives have hosted the Youth Tour since 1960, providing hundreds of young Hoosiers the opportunity to visit our nation’s capital and learn about the federal government and the cooperative utility industry.
The Touchstone Energy Camp program was developed by a committee of electric cooperative employees from across the state and is funded in part by the Indiana Electric Cooperatives, Touchstone Energy members and local sponsors.
Other student opportunities include Youth Power & Hope awards, Student Art Calendar Contest and Operation Round Up Youth application for community projects. Learn more about these programs at www.jasperremc.com.
Jasper County Rural Electric Membership Corporation (REMC) is a not-for-profit Touchstone Energy electric distribution cooperative based in Rensselaer, Indiana. This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer.