JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County REMC’s commitment to their members goes beyond providing safe, reliable and affordable electricity.
Jasper County REMC’s Co-op Connections discount program is a money-saving tool the co-op is proud to offer their membership. Download the Co-op Connections app today to start getting your discounts.
A variety of local merchants, including 231 Coffee Shop, Brookside Florist, Healthy Haven and Boissy’s Auto Services, are associated with this program. Be sure to print the coupon or present it on your app at the register to receive your discount.
Local businesses participating in the Co-op Connections program will benefit from increased traffic from Jasper County REMC members. Businesses can sign up for the program at no cost.
For a complete list of all participating businesses in our area, simply check out the Co-op Connections app or visit www.connections.coop. The program also gives you access to online savings at more than 95 national retailers like Barnes&Noble.com, Hertz Rental Cars, Best Western Hotels and ProFlowers.com.
As a Touchstone Energy co-op, Jasper County REMC strives to serve their members according to four core values: integrity, accountability, innovation and commitment to community.
Stephanie Johnson, marketing/member services manager at the co-op, commented, “The Co-op Connections discount program is one of the ways we live up to our core values. In this case, we hope to help members and business-owners in our area.”
The co-op is eager to answer any questions that members and businesses have about the discount program. Call 219-866-4601 and ask the program coordinator for more information or visit www.jasperremc.com.
Jasper County Rural Electric Membership Corporation (REMC) is a not-for-profit Touchstone Energy electric distribution cooperative based in Rensselaer, Indiana. This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer.