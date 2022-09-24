JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County REMC was excited to announce its new corporate logo and positioning statement at its 84th annual meeting of the membership on Sept. 13.
More than an electrical cooperative
Since 1938, Jasper County REMC has provided affordable electric service. From the start, the cooperative’s driving force has been its members.
Earlier this year, Jasper County REMC announced their broadband services, Connect-Internet by Jasper County REMC. The high-speed internet services will be rolled out in stages to the cooperative’s members. This service comes at a time when closing the digital divide has never been more important.
With the cooperative’s Connect-Internet by Jasper County REMC service, members will have more than just access to high-speed internet—they’ll have access to remote work, education, digital communication with loved ones, and more.
A fresh look
The letter ‘M’ stands as the key focal point—representing the cooperative’s commitment and dedication to staying member-focused. Composed of electric and technological elements, the logo demonstrates the history and future of the services the cooperative provides. Jasper County REMC CEO Jon Rich commented, “As we roll out additional services it is important that we maintain an updated and cohesive image. We want people to know we are a contemporary cooperative offering contemporary services.” With this significant addition to Jasper County REMC’s services, the cooperative knew it was time for a logo that strengthens the existing visual identity and incorporates the newly added internet services.
A member-centric mission at REMC
Accompanied with the updated logo, comes a strong tagline of “powering member-driven innovation.”
This statement speaks to the core of who the cooperative is and what they do—showing that Jasper County REMC is for members, by members.
The cooperative is excited about these changes and looks forward to providing excellent, innovative services for many years to come. Keep an eye out for the new logo that will be appearing on Jasper County REMC’s website, social media platforms, print materials and trucks around the county in the coming months.
ABOUT
Jasper County REMC is a local not-for-profit electric and technology cooperative. Formed by Jasper County residents who recognized a need for electricity in their homes, Jasper County REMC is committed to powering member-driven innovation.
The cooperative strives to serve its members with reliable electric and technological services in a sustainable manner. Jasper County REMC is an equal opportunity provider and employer.