ANIME CLUB AT THE
DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Kids and teens in grades 5-12 are invited to the DeMotte Library on Tuesdays, Jan. 10 and Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. for Anime Club. Join the library for an evening filled with anime, games, and nerdy fun! Participants will watch some anime episodes, have a discussion and participate in a related game or activity.
Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
FRIENDS OF THE DEMOTTE LIBRARY TO HOST BOOK SALE
DeMOTTE — The Friends of the DeMotte Library would like to invite everyone to the January book sale at the DeMotte Library beginning Jan. 14 and continuing through Jan. 21 during normal library hours.
The event will be held in the Storytime Room and will have something for everyone ranging from new to gently-used at value prices. Children’s books are .50, adult books are .50 for paperbacks and $1 for hardcovers, and some books will be special priced. Magazines will be .25, puzzles .50 and most audio-visual materials are .50 to $1.
On Saturday, Jan. 15, all items will be $3 a bag. A Friends-only preview sale will be held Friday, Jan. 13, from 1-5 p.m. New members are always welcome! Membership applications will be available at the door.
For more information, visit or call the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221
LEARN TO BE CLUTTER FREE
AT THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Join the Wheatfield Library on Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. as Carmen Fortney of the Purdue Extension Office offers the free decluttering program: Empower Me to be Clutter Free.
Clutter can have a negative impact on our quality of life and our health. There are emotional barriers that often prevent us from letting go of our things. Learn the negative effects of clutter, common organization barriers, strategies to take action, and how to choose less to improve your well-being.
Registration is required and can be done at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
FRIENDS OF THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY MEETING
WHEATFIELD — The Friends of the Wheatfield Library would like to invite community members to join its meeting this month on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 10 am. Volunteers are needed for this nonprofit organization established to support the success of the local library. Dues are minimal, but your impact is great!
For more information, please visit www.myjcpl.org/events or visit or call the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
FRIENDS OF DEMOTTE LIBRARY HOST MAY MEETING
DeMOTTE — The Friends of the DeMotte Library will be hosting a meeting at the DeMotte Library on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 1 p.m. New members are always welcome.
For more information please visit or call the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.
FIND YOUR STORY AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Are you interested in researching your family history? Join the Rensselaer Library on Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 6-7:30 p.m. for Genealogy Help. This monthly program is designed to help you learn how to search for your family history using free online resources available for use in the library: Ancestry, Heritage Quest and Family Search.
The library also has a variety of genealogy books available for check out and in house use. All assistance is available on a first-come, first-swerved basis.
Registration is not required. If you have any questions, please contact Melissa Smith at (219) 866-5881.
MAKE BEAUTIFUL JEWELRY
AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Join the Rensselaer Library on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. and create something fancy with beads. It can be a bracelet or earrings, or maybe even a necklace.
We will use elastic strings or even wire. Bring your creativity to the program and make something cool! All supplies will be provided. If you have your own beads to share, please bring those as well.
Registration is required and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881 or by visiting myjcpl.org/events.
LEGO PROGRAM AT WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Kids ages 6 and older are invited to our Lego program, held at the Wheatfield Library on Thursday, Jan. 12 from 4-5 p.m. Those in attendance will enjoy a snack, listen to a story, and the chance to create some Lego creations.
Registration is required to attend, and may be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
TEEN TUESDAY: MAKE A STAINED GLASS SNOWFLAKE
AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Teens in grade 6-12 are welcome to join the Rensselaer Library on Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 4-5 p.m. to make stained glass snowflakes to brighten up your January day.
To register, please visit myjcpl.org/events or visit or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881.
CALLING ALL YOUNG WRITERS TO THE DEMOTTE LIBRARY
The Young Writers Group and the Jr. Scribes have returned and are looking for members old and new.
This is a new club for those interested in creative writing. Participants will learn how to hone their writing skills and create stories of unending wonder.
The Young Writers will meet at the DeMotte Library in the West meeting room on Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 6-7 p.m. This is for children in grades 2-4.
The Jr. Scribes will meet at the DeMotte Library in the West meeting room on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 6-7 p.m. This is for children in grades 5-12.
Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
JANUARY BOOK DISCUSSIONS AT JASPER COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARIES
JASPER COUNTY — DeMotte Bookies will be meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. to discuss the book Educated by Tara Westover.
Wheatfield’s Adult Book Discussion will be meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 1 p.m. to discuss the book The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi. Refreshments will be provided.
Wheatfield’s Books and Coffee will meet at the Wheatfield Library on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. to cover the book When Stars Go Dark by Paula McLain.
The Jasper County Men’s Book Group will be gathering at the Rensselaer Library on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. to discuss reader recommendations. The group was created for men, but anyone may join.
Rensselaer’s 4th Thursday Group will be meeting Jan. 26 at 1 p.m. and will be discussing Dandelion Wine by Ray Bradbury.
If you would like to join or have any questions, please contact your local library.