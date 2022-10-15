ADULT BINGO AT
DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — On Oct. 19 at 11 a.m., the DeMotte Library will hold Adult Bingo upstairs. Prizes will be awarded to the winners. Registration is required and is available by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, (219) 987-2221, or online at www.myjcpl.org/events.
NERF NIGHT AT THE
WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Join the Wheatfield Library on Friday, Oct. 21 from 6-8 p.m. for Nerf Night.
Ages 8 and up are welcome to join the library staff for capture the flag games using foam guns and darts.
Anyone under 13 years of age must be accompanied by an adult, and all participants will be required to sign a waiver. Participants are required to bring their own unmodified Nerf toy and protective eyewear. The library will provide darts. Refreshments will be provided at this FREE event.
Register online at myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774. Space is limited!
COMBAT COFFEE AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Community veterans are invited to join the Rensselaer Library on Monday, Oct. 17 from 9:30-11 a.m. for an opportunity of fellowship and obtaining resources in an effort to build a strong network among area vets.
Combat Coffee is a group created by a vet and is a casual environment in which veterans can connect through coffee, conversation, and camaraderie. The awesome veteran-owned Black Rifle Coffee Company will be providing the brew as well. Registration is requested, but not required. Any questions, contact the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881.
MAGNIFICENT MONDAY
AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Join the Rensselaer Library on Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. for Magnificent Monday.
This program is for individuals with developmental disabilities. We will read a story or two and provide a craft.
For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
CREATE WITH LEGOS AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Come to the Rensselaer Library on Oct. 17 from 5-6:30 p.m. to see what you can create using Legos. Open to all ages; children under 6 require an adult to be present. For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
THIRD THURSDAY
AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — First- through fourth-graders are encouraged to use their imagination to think of different ways to decorate a pumpkin on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 4-5 p.m. All materials will be provided.
For more information or to register, please visit or call the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-588.
STEAM WORKSHOP AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Come into the Rensselaer Library on Oct. 18 from 4-5 p.m. and explore how nature has helped us solve everyday problems with the use of Biomimicry. To register, please visit myjcpl.org/events or visit or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881
COOK THE BOOK AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Cook the Book is back!!
Join the Rensselaer Library for Cook the Book-Fix-it and Forget-it.
Do you love to cook? This session’s topic is Fix-it and Forget-it Best of Fall Recipes. We choose the cookbooks; you choose and make a recipe to share on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m.
Come to the front desk to see the cookbooks, use a Post-It note to mark which recipe you choose, and take a copy of the recipe home. Prepare the recipe and bring it to share with the other participants. All participants will discuss how easy or hard it was to make and what worked or didn’t work well. Best of all we get to sample new dishes and bring a copy of the recipes home to share with our families.
This is a FREE program and a great opportunity for cooks of all ages, skill levels and interests to share their love of cooking as well as eating. The library will provide a copy of the recipe and the plates, utensils, and a drink.
Registration required, limit 15. Open to age teen through adult, anyone under age 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Register online at www.myjcpl.org/events or call 219-866-5881, contact Melissa Smith with any questions.
FACE YOUR FEARS IN
VIRTUAL REALITY AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Are you afraid of heights? How about spiders? Can you take standing surrounded by your fears when you know they’re only a computer simulation?
Get your scare on this Halloween with VR at the Rensselaer Library on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 5:30 p.m.
Explore a variety of scary virtual scenarios with our Oculus Quest2 VR headsets. Space is limited. Registration is required. This program is available for patrons ages 13 and older.
VR may affect some people sensitive to motion sickness. All participants over 18 will be required to sign a waiver; participants under 18 will need a guardian to sign a waiver. Registration is required for this event and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or online at myjcpl.org/events.
MEDICARE 101 COMES TO JASPER COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY
JASPER COUNTY — Important changes are coming to Medicare in 2022. Do you know what they are?
Come to a FREE educational presentation at your local Jasper County Public Library to find out and get the answers you need to your other Medicare questions as well.
Those who would benefit and might want to attend would be anyone already on Medicare, anyone approaching Medicare age (65), any spouses and/or children of those on Medicare who help make these types of decisions, and anyone under 65 who is on disability and receiving Medicare benefits as well.
The program will be held at the following locations:
• Rensselaer Library on Oct. 25 at 6 p.m.
• DeMotte Library on Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. in the East Room upstairs
For more information please visit or call the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774, the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.