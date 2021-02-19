Book discussion at Wheatfield Library
WHEATFIELD — The Wheatfield Library will hold a book discussion on “When All Is Said” by Anne Griffin on Tuesday, March 9 at 1 p.m.
Discussion will be held at the library with the option to call or Zoom (contact Evie Parrish for more information on those options). Due to COVID-19 guidelines, there is a limit of 10 people in the room, face coverings must be worn at all times, and refreshments will not be offered.
Take it Make it Adult 2020 Survivor Merit Badge
RENSSELAER — Stop by the Rensselaer Library and pick up a kit to make your own ‘2020 Survivor’ merit badge the week of March 15, while supplies last.
Kits will include all materials needed to compile a three-inch cloth badge that can be ironed or sewn on a jacket or bag and washed once completed. Needle, thread and fabric glue included. (Iron on backing material not included)
Please contact Kari or Mel at 219-866-5881 with any questions.
4th Wednesday Men’s Book Group using Zoom
RENSSELAER — Join the Men’s Book Group via Zoom on Wednesday, March 24 at 10 a.m. as the group discusses My Promised Land by Ari Shavi. Contact Rachel at the Rensselaer branch for details 219-866-5881
Facebook Live Trivia Nights this spring
RENSSELAER — Join the Rensselaer Librar on the last Tuesday of March and April from 7-7:45 p.m. each night for trivia on Facebook live. The first trivia night is scheduled for March 30.
All you need to join is a Facebook account. Top three winners can stop by the Rensselaer Library to pick up a prize.
Contact Mel for more info at 219-866-5881.
March 30: Marvel Movie Trivia
April 27: Little House on the Prairie Trivia
JCPL to celebrate National Poetry Month
JASPER COUNTY — Celebrate National Poetry Month with the Jasper County Public Library staff.
On Friday, April 2 at 10 a.m., JCPL will give a short presentation about poetry and its impact on you; the recording will be available all month long.
Be entered to win a prize by, during the month of April, submitting a recording (video or audio) of yourself reading a poem, your own or someone else’s, or by snapping a picture of a poem you’ve written or done using blackout poetry techniques.
Please be sure to include the title of the poem and the author. Send your picture or TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, or YouTube video link to webmaster@myjcpl.org; entries will be shared on our Facebook page.
Prizes will be divided into age groups: children, teen, and adult. Winners must have a Jasper County library card to be eligible, though all participants are welcome.
Contact Kim Hunter for more information at 219-866-5881.