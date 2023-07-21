JASPER COUNTY — Artists armed with spray cans and scissor lifts will target Rensselaer and Wheatfield when Art Week begins Monday, July 24.
Six murals are scheduled to be added to the extensive RenArtWlk artwork in Rensselaer, while Wheatfield will receive four murals. It will be town’s first murals since since Art Week began seven years ago.
Two artists will bring their unique touches to two bare walls behind Rensselaer’s City Hall.
Last week, the park board directed local artist and Reinforcement Design business owner Rein Bontrager to add color to the bath house at the LaRue pool during Art Week.
The board approved $2,500 for the work, which matches an amount approved by Jasper County Tourism recently.
The lineup of artists will include Artisterast, Camer1sf (artist Cameron Moberg, who has organized the event since day one), Emily Ding, Holly Sims, Travmsk, Vizslabacon and Zach Curtis.
Some artwork that has since deteriorated under extreme weather conditions over the years will be painted over. One of those spots will be behind the Rensselaer Republican building, which currently displays a pink bird created by Allison Bamcat of Boston, Massachusetts.
Paint is chipping off the bricks on the back wall and paint can be seen flaking on other murals along the art walk as well.
The RenArtWlk brochure features all 41 murals that can be seen during a self-guided tour.
Artwork is expected to be completed by July 28. It will end just ahead of the Prairie Art Council’s Art In The Alley event, which will be held at Foundation Park (former Monnett Elementary School site) in Rensselaer on July 29.
Art In The Alley will run from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. It will feature over 16 vendors, as well as live music, an art battle, games, crafts, food and more.