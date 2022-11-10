PRESCHOOL STEM AT THE DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Pre-schoolers are invited on Monday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. to join the DeMotte Library staff for a morning of exploration.
The program will be held in the upstairs meeting room. Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
DEMOTTE LIBRARY
HOSTS STORY TIME
WITH AN AUTHOR
DeMOTTE — On Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 4:30 p.m., join the DeMotte Library for Story Time as Karen Hisaw reads her new children’s book “Zachary and the Squirrel Bath.”
After the story is read to kids, there will be a question and answer session followed by a book signing. A craft with snacks and drinks will also be provided.
The session is open to all ages and registration is preferred. Registration is available online at myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library at 219-987-2221.
STEM PROGRAM AT THE DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Children in grades kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to a program at the DeMotte Library on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 4:30 p.m. for a STEM-filled afternoon.
Someone has stolen our precious jar of M & M’s, and help is needed to track them down. Participants will learn how to dust for fingerprints in order to solve the crime.
Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
HARRY POTTER TRIVIA NIGHT AT DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Grab your wands and test your wizarding knowledge at the DeMotte Library’s Harry Potter Trivia Night.
On Friday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m., gather your friends in groups of 2-6 and come test your skills against others to see who will come out on top. Prizes awarded to the top team. Feel free to bring any snacks or non-alcoholic beverages you like.
Registration is required and is available by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, (219) 987-2221, or online at www.myjcpl.org/events.
STEAM WORKSHOP AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Come to the Rensselaer Library on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 4-5 p.m. and explore all the different properties of water with several fun experiments.
To register, please visit myjcpl.org/events or visit or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866- 5881.
THIRD THURSDAY AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — First- through fourth-graders can come to the Rensselaer Library and celebrate Games Week and National Parfait Day on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 4-5 p.m.
Kids will play games and create parfaits to enjoy. For more information or to register, please visit or call the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881.
CHRISTMAS PAINTING CLASS AT WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Join the Wheatfield Library on Friday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. and learn to paint a festive Christmas painting. A fee of $25 is due to the instructor the night of the program.
Registration is required and can be done by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774 or by visiting myjcpl.org/events.
THANKSGIVING AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM AT THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Children in grades kindergarten through fifth are invited to the Wheatfield Library’s Thanksgiving After School Program on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 4 p.m. There will be a craft, snack, and a story.
Registration is required, and can be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at 219 956-3774.