SILENT AUCTION AT THE DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — The Friends of the DeMotte Library will be hosting a silent auction at the DeMotte Library.
Bids can be placed on June 1 st through June 30 during library hours. Bidding will end on June 30 at closing time.
Winners will be called on July 1.
Items in the auction include 16 issues of “Golden Comics Digest” from 1969-1970; 12 collectable programs, memorabilia and patches from the Daytona 500 races; a Star Trek movie gift set; The Life of Napoleon Buonaparte, Emperor of the French with a Preliminary View of the French Revolution, Volume 1; two Pennsylvania Dutch cookbooks from the 1960’s; Game of Thrones books 1-5; “Fancy Nancy” collection including a doll, a puzzle, and 15 books; magazines about Princess Diana from the 1990’s; and Random House Treasury of Best-Loved Poems edited by Louis Phillips from 1990.
For more information visit or call the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
JUNE BOOK DISCUSSIONS AT JASPER COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARIES
JASPER COUNTY — Wheatfield’s Adult Book Discussion will be meeting Tuesday, June 14 at 1PM to go over the book The Girl with the Louding Voice by Abi Dare.
Wheatfield’s Books and Coffee will meet at the Wheatfield Library on Tuesday, June 28 at 2 p.m. to cover the book Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann.
The Jasper County Men’s Book Group will be gathering at the Rensselaer Library on June 22 at 10 a.m. to cover Restavec by Jean-Robert Cadet. The group was created for men, but anyone may join.
Rensselaer’s 4th Thursday Group will be meeting June 23 at 1 p.m. and will be discussing Whistling Past the Graveyard by Susan Crandall.
Due to Summer Reading, the DeMotte Bookies will not be meeting in June. See you in July!
If you would like to join or have any questions, please contact your local library.
FRIDAY FITNESS AT WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Keep healthy this summer by joining us at the Wheatfield Library every Friday in June at 10 a.m. for a 45-60 minute chair workout session. This program is free, but registration is preferred.
Please bring resistance band, light weights, and water if you have them. No workout instructor will be present. Instruction will be provided via video.
For more information, please stop by or call the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
COMBAT COFFEE AT THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Community veterans are invited to join the staff on Wednesday, June 1 at 10 a.m. for an opportunity of fellowship and obtaining resources in an effort to build a strong network among area vets.
Combat Coffee is a group created by a vet and is a casual environment in which veterans can connect through coffee, conversation, and camaraderie. Registration is requested, but not required.
Any questions, contact the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.
TRAIN YOUR BRAIN AT THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — The Purdue Extension Office will be offering their program “Train Your Brain; Nutrition, Neurobics, and Notable Ways to Keep Your Brain Healthy” at the Wheatfield Library on June 1 at 11:30 a.m.
Brain disease is one of the biggest health crises facing the world today. The prevalence of dementia is increasing as our population increases. By adopting multiple healthy lifestyle choices, adults may decrease their risk of cognitive decline and dementia.
Through this interactive program, participants will become aware of the incidence of dementia, understand the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease, and the benefits of early detection and diagnosis. Learn steps you can take to better your own brain health by adopting a brain healthy lifestyle.
Free refreshments will be available. Registration is preferred. For more information or to register, please visit www.myjcpl.org/events or visit or call the Wheatfield
REGISTER FOR SUMMER READING AT THE JASPER COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY
JASPER COUNTY — JCPL is looking forward to another great summer!
Following this year’s Collaborative Summer Reading Program theme of “Oceans of Possibilities,” staff have been busy planning a variety of activities to encourage an enjoyable library experience. All locations will be returning to weekly in-person programming for kids and teens and have contracted presentations from places like Humane Indiana and Balloongenuity. Prizes and drawings will be awarded to participants of all ages, and exciting challenges will be offered for additional reading incentive.
Registration for the 2022 Summer Reading Program will begin May 31, with programming beginning the week of June 6. Final celebrations will be held July 12.
Adult participants will be able to enter their readings online or in person through July 16. Additional information is available on our website www.myjcpl.org . As always, JCPL strives to offer services that inform, enrich, and empower our diverse community, and we hope that 2022’s Summer Reading Program activities do just that!
JCPL CLOSED FOR MEMORIAL DAY
JASPER COUNTY — All Jasper County Public Libraries will be closed on Monday, May 30 th in observance of Memorial Day.