THE ART OF JUDY CRAWFORD ON DISPLAY AT DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Stop by the DeMotte Library during the months of November and December to view the art of Judy Crawford.
For this exhibit, Judy has displayed an array of work created for her yearly custom designed Christmas cards. She has also included the finished card printed from each design. This is a unique opportunity to see the result of each meticulous drawing and painting.
Judy enjoys the act of making art and has worked in a variety of mediums; from charcoal to paints and pastels. She enjoys the challenge each medium brings. Several regional and state galleries handle the sales of her works, and she also has her own gallery with works for sale.
“The goal of each work is the same;” says Judy, “to share with you the excitement, interpretation, and appreciation of what makes every whimsical subject unique. I hope that this exhibit brings a bit of holiday anticipation and joy to viewers.”
For more examples of her work, please visit judycawfordart.com
CREATE WITH LEGOS AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Come to the Rensselaer Library on Nov. 21 from 5-6:30 p.m. to see what you can create using Legos. Open to all ages; children under 6 require an adult to be present.
For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
FRIENDS OF THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY MEETING
WHEATFIELD — The Friends of the Wheatfield Library would like to invite you to join its meeting on Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. Members will be decorating the library for Christmas, with a carry-in luncheon to follow.
Volunteers are needed for this nonprofit organization established to assist in the success of the local library. Dues are minimal, but your impact is great.
For more information, please visit www.myjcpl.org/events or visit or call the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
ANIME MOVIE NIGHT AT THE DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Join the DeMotte Library on Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. as visitors watch a prequel for a popular anime series! This event is open to all ages, the movie is rated PG-13. Please feel free to bring your own snacks and drinks.
Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
COMBAT COFFEE AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Community veterans are invited to join the Rensselaer Library on Monday, Nov. 21 from 9:30-11 a.m. for an opportunity of fellowship and obtaining resources in an effort to build a strong network among area vets.
Combat Coffee is a group created by a vet and is a casual environment in which veterans can connect through coffee, conversation, and camaraderie. The awesome veteran-owned Black Rifle Coffee Company will be providing the brew as well.
Registration is requested, but not required. Any questions, contact the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881.
HARRY POTTER TRIVIA NIGHT
AT DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Grab your wands and test your wizarding knowledge at the DeMotte Library’s Harry Potter Trivia Night.
On Friday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m., gather your friends in groups of 2-6 and come test your skills against others to see who will come out on top. Prizes awarded to the top team.
Feel free to bring any snacks or non-alcoholic beverages you like.
Registration is required and is available by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, (219) 987-2221, or online at www.myjcpl.org/events.
JASPER COUNTY PUBLIC
LIBRARY NOVEMBER CLOSINGS
JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Public Libraries in Rensselaer, DeMotte, and Wheatfield will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and for the entire day on Thursday, Nov. 24 in observance of Thanksgiving.
For additional information, contact your local JCPL library – Rensselaer (219) 866-5881, DeMotte (219) 987-2221, Wheatfield (219) 956-3774.
CHRISTMAS PAINTING CLASS AT THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Join the Wheatfield Library on Friday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. and learn to paint a festive Christmas painting for the holidays.
A fee of $25 is due to the instructor the night of the program.
Registration is required and can be done by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774 or by visiting myjcpl.org/events.