CELEBRATE JIM
HENSON’S BIRTHDAY AT
THE DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Join the DeMotte Library on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. as the staff celebrates the creator of Sesame Street’s birthday. Visitors to the library will be viewing some of Jim Henson’s works, as well as dabbling in the creation of their own puppets and puppet shows.
Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
JOIN DEMOTTE
LIBRARY FOR STEM
DeMOTTE — Children in grades K-5 are invited to the DeMotte Library on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 4:30 p.m. for a STEM-filled afternoon.
Come hang out and play with Block Rocks, Dash and Dot Robots, and Makey Makey gadgets.
Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
PRESCHOOL STEM AT THE DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Pre-schoolers are invited to the DeMotte Library on Monday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. to come hang out for a morning of fun and free play stations.
Participants will be meeting in the upstairs meeting room. Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
ANIME CLUB AT THE
DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Kids and teens in grades 5-12 are invited to the DeMotte Library on Monday, Sept. at 6 p.m. for Anime Club.
Join the staff for an evening filled with Anime, Games, and Nerdy Fun. Participants will watch a few Anime episodes, have a discussion, and participate in a related game or activity.
Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
MEDICARE 101 COMES TO JASPER COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY
JASPER COUNTY — Important changes are coming to Medicare in 2022. Do you know what they are?
Come to a FREE educational presentation at your local Jasper County Public Library to find out and get the answers you need to your other Medicare questions as well. Those who would benefit and might want to attend would be:
Anyone already on Medicare, anyone approaching Medicare age (65), any spouses and/or children of those on Medicare who help make these types of decisions, and anyone under 65 who is on disability and receiving Medicare benefits as well.
The program will be held at the following locations:
• Rensselaer Library on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 1:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m.
• DeMotte Library on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m,, both in the East Room upstairs.
For more information please visit or call the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774, the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.
ADULT BINGO AT
DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — On Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 11 a.m., the DeMotte Library will hold Adult Bingo upstairs in the meeting room. Prizes will be awarded to the winners.
Registration is required and is available by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, (219) 987-2221, or online at www.myjcpl.org/events.
COMBAT COFFEE AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Community veterans are invited to join the Rensselaer Library on Monday, Sept. 19 from 9:30-11 a.m. for an opportunity of fellowship and obtaining resources in an effort to build a strong network among area vets.
Combat Coffee is a group created by a Vet and is a casual environment in which Veterans can connect through coffee, conversation, and camaraderie. The awesome Veteran owned Black Rifle Coffee Company will be providing the brew as well.
Registration is requested, but not required. Any questions, contact the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881.
POUR PAINTING CLASS FOR ADULTS AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Come to the Rensselaer Library on Sept. 22 at 5:30 p.m. and create something amazing using paint and canvas.
The library will have lots of colors to use and all supplies will be provided. Please bring an apron to use to protect your clothing. The program will be held in the meeting room.
For more information, please visit or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881.
VIRTUAL BEAT SABER AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Slash your way into stardom with Beat Saber, one of the most popular games on VR at the Rensselaer Library on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 5:30 p.m.
Use your light sabers to destroy the incoming targets while moving to pulse-pounding music using the library’s Oculus Quest2 VR headsets. Choose to play alone or with other players in an up to five-player competition.
Space is limited. Registration is required. This program is available for patrons ages 13 and older. VR may affect some people sensitive to motion sickness. All participants over 18 will be required to sign a waiver; participants under 18 will need a guardian to sign a waiver.
Registration is required for this event and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or online at myjcpl.org/events.
STEAM WORKSHOP AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Come in on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 4-5 p.m. and learn about seasonal that occur during the autumn equinox and the winter solstice. Discover how what happens at the equator affects us all with some hands-on activities.
To register, please visit myjcpl.org/events or visit or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881.
MAGNIFICENT MONDAY AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Join the Rensselaer Library on Monday, Sept. 19 at 1 p.m. for Magnificent Monday.
This program is for individuals with developmental disabilities. The library will read a story or two and provide a craft. For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
CREATE WITH LEGOS AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Come to the Rensselaer Library on Monday, Sept. 19 from 5-6:30 p.m. to see what you can create using Legos. Open to all ages; children under 6 require an adult to be present.
For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.