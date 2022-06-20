JULY BOOK DISCUSSIONS AT JASPER COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARIES
DeMotte Bookies will be returning July 12 at 7 p.m. ONLY to discuss the book “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman.
Wheatfield’s Adult Book Discussion will be meeting Tuesday, July 12 at 1 p.m. There will be a roundtable discussion of our favorite books.
Wheatfield’s Books and Coffee will meet at the Wheatfield Library on Tuesday, July 26 at 2 p.m. to cover the book “The Bookshop of Yesterday” by Amy Meyerson.
The Jasper County Men’s Book Group will be gathering at the Rensselaer Library on July 27 at 10 a.m. to cover “Streets of Laredo” by Larry McMurtry. The group was created for men, but anyone may join.
Rensselaer’s 4th Thursday Group will be meeting July 28 at 1 p.m. and will be discussing “How to Walk Away” by Katherine Center.
If you would like to join or have any questions, please contact your local library.
WHAT’S HAPPENING THIS WEEK AT YOUR LIBRARY FOR SUMMER READING?
June 27: Preschool Story Time at Wheatfield Library will be held from 10-10:30 a.m. OR 11-11:30 a.m.
June 28: Humane Indiana will be presenting at all three libraries to educate children in grades K-5 about wildlife. The presentation will be at 10 a.m. at Rensselaer, 1 p.m. at DeMotte, and 3 p.m. at Wheatfield.
June 29: Preschool Story Time will be held at DeMotte at 1 p.m.
June 30: Humane Indiana will be returning to all three libraries with a special presentation aimed for teens in grades 6-12. The event will be at 10 a.m. at Rensselaer, 1 p.m. at DeMotte, and 3 p.m. at Wheatfield.
A Preschool Bingo sheet will be available to pick up from your local library. The Summer
Reading Bingo will cover reading, singing, and more! As the sheets are completed, bring them back to the library for a prize!
Don’t forget to track your reading on Beanstack!
Check back next week for more event dates and times, or check out our website at myjcpl.org.
For more information on these events, please call your local Jasper County Public Library.
COLORING YOUR STRESS AWAY/ THE UFO (UNFINISHED OBJECT) CRAFTS GROUP AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Join the staff on June 27 and come and go as you please between 5:30-7 p.m. at the Rensselaer Library for our UFO Crafts Group.
Bring your unfinished crafts (cross-stitch, crochet, knitting, paper crafting, etc.) and have a fun conversation while completing your projects. Or color your stress away with the coloring pages and supplies provided.
For more information or to register, please visit or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit our website at myjcpl.org/events.
VIRTUAL OCEAN RIFT AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Swim with sea turtles and sharks and discover the deep ocean as never possible before through the magic of Virtual Reality.
Join The Rensselaer Library staff on Saturday, June 25 at 2-4 p.m or Tuesday, June 28 at 6 p.m. to tour the Ocean Rift on Oculus Quest 2 as part of our Oceans of Possibility Summer Reading Program.
This program is made possible thanks to the Friends of the Rensselaer Library, which purchased two Oculus Quest 2 VR headsets for the library. Open to ages 13 and over, even though Ocean Rift is a “comfortable” rated experience, VR may affect some people sensitive to motion sickness. All participants over 18 will be required to sign a waiver; participants under 18 will need a guardian to sign a waiver.
Registration is required for this event and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or online at myjcpl.org/events.
FRIENDS OF THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY MEETING
WHEATFIELD — The Friends of the Wheatfield Library would like to invite you to join its meeting this month on June 28 at noon.
Volunteers are needed for this nonprofit organization established to assist in the success of the local library. Dues are minimal, but your impact is great.
For more information, please visit www.myjcpl.org/events or visit or call the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.