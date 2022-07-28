GERI-FIT FITNESS CLASSES HELD AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Senior adults are invited to attend our Geri-Fit at the Rensselaer Library, held the first three Wednesdays in every month.
Join the Rensselaer Library staff on Aug. 3, 10 and 17 at 10-11 a.m. each day. There is no cost for this program, participants will follow DVD instruction with staff assistance. This is a chair exercise, strength training, muscle building and maintaining class for senior adults.
Please bring your water bottle and two-pound weights if desired. Stretch bands will be provided.
Registration is required. Contact the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 to reserve your spot or register online at www.myjcpl.org/events.
DEMOTTE LIBRARY CELEBRATES ITS 30TH BIRTHDAY!
DeMOTTE — Join the DeMotte Library staff all day on Friday, Aug.5 to celebrate its 30th birthday.
Everyone is invited to join the library for treats and to view artwork that the community created to celebrate the library. Artwork will be up through the end of August for patrons to view.
For more information please visit or call the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.
LAPSIT STORY TIME AT THE DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Children ages 0-2 are welcome to join the DeMotte Library every Wednesday, Aug. 3 through Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. for a morning of interactive music and rhymes.
Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
ANIME CLUB AT THE DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Kids and Teens in grades 5-12 are invited to the DeMotte Library on Monday, Aug. 2, 16 and 30 at 6 p.m. each day for Anime Club.
Join the library for an evening filled with Anime, games, and nerdy fun. Participants will watch a few Anime episodes, have a discussion, and participate in a related game or activity.
Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
COMBAT COFFEE AT THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Community veterans are invited to join us on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. for an opportunity of fellowship and obtaining resources in an effort to build a strong network among area vets.
Combat Coffee is a group created by a vet and is a casual environment in which veterans can connect through coffee, conversation, and camaraderie.
Registration is requested, but not required. Any questions, contact the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.
MAGNIFICENT MONDAY AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Join the Rensselaer Library staff on Aug. 15 at 1 p.m. for Magnificent Monday.
This program is for individuals with developmental disabilities. We will read a story or two and provide a craft.
For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
TODDLER TIME AT WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Toddler Time will be held at the Wheatfield Library for ages 2-3 years old on Mondays, Aug. 1 through Aug. 22 at 10 a.m.
Those in attendance will hear stories, make crafts, and interact with other children.
To register please call or visit the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
MAGNIFICENT MONDAY AT DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Individuals of all ages with developmental disabilities are invited to join the DeMotte Library staff for Magnificent Monday on Aug. 1 at 10 a.m.
The library will have themed stories and a related craft. Magnificent Monday is held in the library’s handicap accessible West Meeting Room.
Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.
AUGUST BOOK DISCUSSIONS AT JASPER COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARIES
DeMOTTE — DeMotte Bookies will be meeting Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. to discuss the book Grandma Gatewood’s Walk by Ben Montgomery.
Wheatfield’s Adult Book Discussion will be meeting Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 1 p.m. to discuss the book The Flight Girls by Noelle Salazar.
Wheatfield’s Books and Coffee will meet at the Wheatfield Library on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 2 p.m. to cover the book The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris.
The Jasper County Men’s Book Group will be gathering at the Rensselaer Library on Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. to cover Educated by Tara Westover. The group was created for men, but anyone may join.
Rensselaer’s Fourth Thursday Group will be meeting Aug. 25 at 1 p.m. and will be discussing When We Were Young & Brave by Hazel Gaynor.
If you would like to join or have any questions, please contact your local library.
STORY TIME AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Story Time will be held at the Rensselaer Library for ages 3-5 on Tuesdays, Aug. 2 through Aug. 23 at 10 a.m.
For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.