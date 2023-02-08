AUTHOR JOHN P. NICHOLS VISITS THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Library is pleased to announce an opportunity to hear John P. Nichols, Stl, PhD, speak about his new book on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m.
“Be Hearers and Doers of the Word: points of Entry into the Judeo-Christian Scriptures” was published Aug. 22, 2022. As a former professor at St. Joseph College, many in our community are acquainted with Dr. Nichols.
Visitors to the program are invited to listen and interact with Dr. Nichols. You will also have an opportunity to purchase his book. Please join the library staff for this free event.
Registration can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 or by visiting www.myjcpl.org/events.
ADULT BINGO AT DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — On Feb. 15 at 11 a.m., the DeMotte Library hold Adult Bingo upstairs in the meeting room. Prizes will be awarded to the winners.
Registration is requested and is available by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, (219) 987-2221, or online at www.myjcpl.org/events.
NERF NIGHT AT THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Join the Wheatfield Library on Friday, Feb. 17 from 6-8 p.m. for Nerf Night.
Ages 8 and up are welcome to capture the flag games using foam guns and darts. Anyone under 13 years of age must be accompanied by an adult, and all participants will be required to sign a waiver. Participants are required to bring their own unmodified Nerf toy and protective eyewear. The library will provide darts.
Refreshments will be provided at this FREE event.
Register online at myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774. Space is limited!
TEEN TUESDAY AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Teens in grade 6-12 are welcome to join the Rensselaer Library on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 4-5 pm to create a paint pour masterpiece! To register, please visit myjcpl.org/events or visit or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881.
CALLING ALL YOUNG WRITERS TO THE DEMOTTE LIBRARY!
DeMOTTE — The Young Writers Group and the Jr. Scribes have returned and are looking for members old and new! This is a new club for those interested in creative writing.
Participants will learn how to hone their writing skills and create stories of unending wonder.
The Young Writers will meet at the DeMotte Library in the west meeting room on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 6-7 p.m. This is for children in grades 2-4.
The Jr. Scribes will meet at the DeMotte Library in the west meeting room on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 6-7 p.m. This is for children in grades 5-12. Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
THIRD THURSDAY: LOVE YOUR PET AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — First- through fourth-graders can come Thursday, Feb. 16 from 4-5 p.m. for Love Your Pet night. Participants will be making toys and treats for pets and shelter animals.
For more information or to register, please visit or call the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881.