FRIENDS OF THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY ANNUAL BOOK SALE
WHEATFIELD — The Friends of the Wheatfield Library will be hosting a book sale on Oct. 14-15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, please visit www.myjcpl.org/events or visit or call the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
Wii DANCE PARTY AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Come to the Rensselaer Library on Oct. 15 from 2-4 p.m. and join the staff for a Wii Dance Party. Participants will be using the Wii to play a couple of Wii dance games. Have a fun workout as you dance the afternoon away!
Registration is required and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 or by visiting www.myjcpl.org/events.
FIND YOUR STORY AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Are you interested in researching your family history? Join the Rensselaer Library staff on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 6-7:30 p.m. for Genealogy Help.
This monthly program is designed to help you learn how to search for your family history using free online resources available for use in the library: Ancestry, Heritage Quest and Family Search. The library will also have a variety of Genealogy books available for check out and in house use. All assistance is available on a first come, first served basis.
Registration is not required. If you have any questions, contact Melissa Smith at (219) 866-5881.
ANIME CLUB AT THE
DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Kids and Teens in grades 5-12 are invited to the DeMotte Library on Monday, Oct. 11 and Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. for Anime Club.
Join the staff for an evening filled with Anime, games, and nerdy fun! Participants will watch anime episodes, have a discussion, and participate in a related game or activity.
Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
CALLING ALL YOUNG WRITERS TO THE DEMOTTE LIBRARY!
DeMOTTE — The Young Writers Group and the Jr. Scribes have returned and are looking for members old and new.
This is a new club for those interested in creative writing. Participants will learn how to hone their writing skills and create stories of unending wonder.
The Young Writers will meet at the DeMotte Library in the West meeting room the second Tuesday of every month, October-April from 6-7 p.m. This is for children in grades 2-4.
The Junior Scribes will meet at the DeMotte Library in the West meeting room the third Thursday of every month, October-April from 6-7 p.m. This is for children in grades 5-12.
Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
TEEN TUESDAY AT
RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Teens in grade 6-12 are welcome to join the Rensselaer Library on Oct. 11 from 4-5 p.m. to celebrate National Pizza Month.
Participants will be making their own individual pizza and learn some history about pizza making.
To register, please visit myjcpl.org/events or visit or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881.