FRIENDS OF THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY ANNUAL BOOK SALE

WHEATFIELD — The Friends of the Wheatfield Library will be hosting a book sale on Oct. 14-15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, please visit www.myjcpl.org/events or visit or call the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.

