FIND YOUR STORY
AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Are you interested in researching your family history? Join the Rensselaer Library on Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. for Genealogy Help.
This monthly program is designed to help you learn how to search for your family history using free online resources available for use in the library: Ancestry, Heritage Quest and Family Search. The library also has a variety of Genealogy books available for check out and in house use.
All assistance is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration is not required. If you have any questions, please contact Melissa Smith at (219) 866-5881.
DECORATE RENSSELAER
LIBRARY’S HEROES TREE
RENSSELAER — Honor your loved one by bringing in a photo of your military hero and adding it as an ornament to the Heroes tree at the Rensselaer Library starting Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m.
The tree will be in the genealogy department of the library.
In celebration of Veterans Day this November, and in honor of those who have served in the U.S. Military, past and present, the Rensselaer Library is commemorating the occasion with an “Our Heroes Tree,” a tree decorated by local veterans and their families with photos of those who have served in the U.S. Military. The “Heroes Tree” is a tradition that promotes patriotism among members of our community and offers inspiration and encouragement to families who are experiencing separation or loss of their loved one during this holiday season.
If you are unable to attend, photos and information may be dropped off and an ornament will be made and added to the tree. For more information, visit or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881.
ADULT BINGO AT
DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — On Nov. 9 at 11 a.m., the DeMotte Library will be having Adult Bingo upstairs in the meeting room. Prizes will be awarded to the winners.
Registration is requested and is available by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, (219) 987-2221, or online at www.myjcpl.org/events.
TEEN TUESDAY AT
RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Teens in grade 6-12 are welcome to join the Rensselaer Library on Nov. 8 from 4-5 p.m. to create a mason jar bird feeder to help our winged friends through the winter months.
To register, please visit myjcpl.org/events or visit or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881.
PAPER BEAD CLASS AT
THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Adults are invited to join the Rensselaer Library on Saturday, No. 12 from 2-4 p.m. to learn how to make beads out of recycled paper and then use those beads to create a keychain. All materials will be provided for free. Registration is required and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 or by visiting www.myjcpl.org/events.
ANIME CLUB AT THE
DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Kids and Teens in grades 5-12 are invited to the DeMotte Library on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and
22 at 6 p.m. each day for Anime Club. Join the library for an evening filled with Anime, Games, and Nerdy Fun!
Attendees will watch some Anime episodes, have a discussion, and participate in a related game or activity. Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
MAGNIFICENT MONDAY
AT DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Individuals of all ages with developmental disabilities are invited to join the DeMotte Library at the DeMotte Library for Magnificent Monday on Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. The library will have themed stories and a related craft.
Magnificent Monday is held in the library’s handicap accessible West Meeting Room. Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.
CALLING ALL YOUNG WRITERS
TO THE DEMOTTE LIBRARY!
DeMOTTE — The Young Writers Group and the Jr. Scribes have returned and are looking for members old and new! This is a new club for those interested in creative writing.
Participants will learn how to hone their writing skills and create stories of unending wonder.
The Young Writers will meet at the DeMotte Library in the West meeting room on Nov. 9 from 6-7 p.m. This is for children in grades 2-4. The Jr. Scribes will meet at the DeMotte Library in the West meeting room on Nov. 17 from 6-7 p.m. This is for children in grades 5-12.
Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
FRIENDS OF DEMOTTE LIBRARY HOST NOVEMBER MEETING
DeMOTTE — The Friends of the DeMotte Library will be hosting a meeting at the DeMotte Library on Nov. 8 at 1 pm. New members are always welcome! For more information please visit or call the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.
TODDLER TIME AT
WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Toddler Time will be held at the Wheatfield Library for ages 2-3 years old on Mondays, Nov. 7-28 at 10 a.m. each day. Those in attendance will hear stories, make crafts and interact with other children.
To register please call or visit the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774 or visit myjcpl.org/events.