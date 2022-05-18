THIRD THURSDAY AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Children in grades 1-5 are welcome to come to the Rensselaer Library on Thursday, May 19 from 4-5 p.m. for Third Thursday: Marble Run where participants will build different Marble Run courses.
Registration limit is 12. For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
AUTHOR VISIT AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Author William Clark will be visiting the Rensselaer Library on Saturday, May 21 from 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.
Currently residing in Jefferson City, Tennessee, Clark is a former resident of the area, having served as pastor at Brushwood United Methodist Church.
He has been writing for six years and has several publications, including a true story written about his cat, Boots, that was published in Chicken Soup for the Soul’s “The Magic of Cats,” and a short story collection, “A Walk on the Sunny Side.”
Thirteen of the 23 stories included in this collection are real-life experiences, seven of which have a connection to Rensselaer.
Clark has also written a novel, “Seeing Beyond the Shadows,” a novel about the great divide in America, and he has just published his new book: “Smokey Mountain Rising, the Day that Changed Everything.”
The book is about family and friends making the most of life during perilous times. It is also the last of a trilogy of books, with Clark’s “A Light on the Path” and “Seeing Beyond the Shadows” the first two books in the series.
This is Clark’s third book signing. He will have his books available and several Chicken Soup for the Soul books.
Rensselaer Library hours:
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday and Saturday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.