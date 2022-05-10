HELP CELEBRATE THE DEMOTTE
LIBRARY’S 30TH BIRTHDAY
DeMOTTE — The DeMotte Library will be celebrating 30 years with a birthday party in August. Library staff is asking local artists of all ages to help celebrate this occasion by creating a piece of artwork that will be displayed during the month of August. The prompt is “What adventures has the library inspired you to take?” The DeMotte Library is currently providing a variety of canvas sizes available for pickup and artists can use the canvas provided or their own materials. If you would like to create a piece of art not using canvas, please contact Shannon at the DeMotte Library. Artwork is to be dropped off between July 11-13. Artists are limited to dropping off two pieces for display.
COLORING YOUR STRESS AWAY/
THE UFO (UNFINISHED OBJECT) CRAFTS GROUP AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Join the Rensselaer Library on May 23 for its UFO Crafts Group. Bring your unfinished crafts (cross-stitch, crochet, knitting, paper crafting, etc.) and have a fun conversation while completing your projects; or color your stress away with the coloring pages and supplies provided. For more information or to register, please visit or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit our website at myjcpl.org/events.
FRIENDS OF THE WHEATFIELD
LIBRARY MEETING
WHEATFIELD — The Friends of the Wheatfield Library would like to invite the public to join its meeting on May 24 at noon. Volunteers are needed for this nonprofit organization established to assist in the success of the local library. Dues are minimal, but your impact is great! For more information, please visit www.myjcpl.org/events or visit or call the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
FRIENDS OF THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY MEETING SET FOR MAY 23
RENSSELAER — Please support your Friends of the Library by attending its meeting on Monday, May 23 at 7 p.m. New members are always welcome! Annual dues are only $3 for individuals and $5 for families. Please support your library by joining and attending the Friends of the Rensselaer Library quarterly meeting.
CREATE WITH LEGOS
AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY IS MAY 26
RENSSELAER — Come to the Rensselaer Library on May 26 from 5-6:30 p.m. to see what you can create using Legos. Open to all ages; children under 6 require an adult to be present. For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.