ART OF PRISCILLA KNOPF ON DISPLAY AT WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Visit the Wheatfield Library during the months of May and June to view the artwork of Priscilla Knopf.
Priscilla Knopf currently lives in Valparaiso. She took art classes in high school but didn’t really take it up until she retired. Priscilla likes many different mediums and has always liked to learn new techniques.
Priscilla likes not only painting but pottery and wood art as well.
“All types of artist creativity are amazing whether it be painting, pottery, dance, sewing, cooking, photography, music, acting, etc.” she said. “The world would be less beautiful without these activities.”
If you are an artist and would like to have your work on display at the Wheatfield Library, please stop by or call us at (219) 956-3774.
MAGNIFICENT MONDAY AT DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Individuals of all ages with developmental disabilities are invited to join the DeMotte Library staff for Magnificent Monday on June 6 at 10 a.m.
The library will have themed stories and a related craft. Magnificent Monday is held in the library’s handicap accessible West Meeting Room.
Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.
ANIME CLUB AT THE DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Kids and Teens in grades 5-12 are invited to the DeMotte Library on Monday, June 6 and June 20 at 6 p.m. each night for Anime Club.
Join the staff for an evening filled with Anime, games, and nerdy fun! Participants will watch a few Anime episodes, have a discussion, and participate in a related game or activity.
Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME AT THE DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Preschoolers are welcome to join the DeMotte Library staff for stories, crafts and more on Wednesdays, June 8-29 at 1pm. Registration is required. For more information visit or call the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
WHAT’S HAPPENING THIS WEEK AT YOUR LIBRARY FOR SUMMER READING?
June 6: Preschool Story Time at Wheatfield Library will be held from 10-10:30 a.m. or 11-11:30 a.m.
June 7: Hedgehog Hannah will be our presenter at all three libraries for children entering grades K-5. She will be performing at 10 a.m. at Rensselaer, 1 p.m. at DeMotte, and 3 p.m. at Wheatfield.
June 8: Preschool Story Time will be held at DeMotte at 1 p.m.
June 9: DeMotte will be having an Ocean Art event for teens at 1 p.m. Rensselaer will be making tie-dye with teens at 2 p.m. Teens are invited to play Bingo at Wheatfield at 3p.m.
A Preschool Bingo sheet will be available to pick up from your local library. The Summer Reading Bingo will cover reading, singing, and more! As the sheets are completed, bring them back to the library for a prize!
Don’t forget to track your reading on Beanstack!
All Summer Reading events are free. Check back next week for more event dates and times or check out the website at myjcpl.org.
For more information on these events, please call your local Jasper County Public Library.
FIND YOUR STORY AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Are you interested in researching your family history? Join the Rensselaer Library staff on Wednesday, June 8 from 6-7:30 p.m. for Genealogy Help.
This monthly program is designed to help you learn how to search for your family history using free online resources available for use in the library: Ancestry, Heritage Quest and Family Search.
The library also have a variety of genealogy books available for check out and in house use. All assistance is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Registration is not required. If you have any questions, please contact Melissa Smith at (219) 866-5881.
GERI-FIT FITNESS CLASSES RETURN TO RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Senior adults are invited to join the Rensselaer Library staff for Geri-Fit at the Rensselaer Library June 1, June 8, and June 15 at 10-11 a.m. each day.
There is no cost for this program and participants will follow DVD instruction with staff assistance. This is a chair exercise, strength training, muscle building and maintaining class for senior adults.
Please bring your water bottle and two-pound weights if desired. Stretch bands will be provided.
Registration is required. Contact the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 to reserve your spot or register online at www.myjcpl.org/events.
STORY TIME AT WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Join the Wheatfield Library in the month of June for Story Time.
Children ages 3-5 are invited to join the staff for stories and crafts every Tuesday June 6-27 at 10-10:30 a.m. or 11-11:30 a.m.
Registration is required and can be done so by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774 or by registering online at myjcpl.org/events.