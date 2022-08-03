THE ART OF JUDY CRAWFORD
ON DISPLAY AT THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY IN AUGUST
WHEATFIELD — The art of Judy Crawford will be on display at the Wheatfield Library for the month of August.
Judy enjoys the physical act of making art and works in many different mediums, including charcoal, oil on canvas, and pastels on paper. She views each medium as exciting and demanding.
The artwork in this exhibit is an array of her work rendered in oil paint in the genre of the still life.
Judy’s goal is, in her words, “To share with you my excitement, interpretation and appreciation for not only the physical look of each object, but also its essence and what makes each subject unique. I hope that my paintings evoke a response, either meditative and private, or stimulating and public, with the art leading to lively conversations about each work, and comparisons of one to another.”
ESCAPE WONDERLAND AT
THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — The Wheatfield Library will be having an Alice in Wonderland Escape Room for all ages Aug. 5, 6, 8 and 9.
Gather up to six of your friends in a group and help Alice escape Wonderland within 45 minutes by following the clues!
Please check the website at myjcpl.org/events to choose a time for your group. Children under 15 are required to be accompanied by an adult. Free refreshments will be available. Spaces are limited so sign up today!
For more information, please visit www.myjcpl.org/events or visit or call the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
FIND YOUR STORY AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Are you interested in researching your family history?
Join the Rensselaer Library on Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 6-7:30 p.m. for Genealogy Help. This monthly program is designed to help you learn how to search for your family history using free online resources available for use in the library: Ancestry, Heritage Quest and Family Search.
The library also have a variety of genealogy books available for check out and in-house use. All assistance is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Registration is not required. If you have any questions, please contact Melissa Smith at (219) 866-5881.
DEMOTTE LIBRARY CLOSED
FOR THE TOUCH OF DUTCH
DeMOTTE — The DeMotte Library will be closed Saturday, Aug. 13 for the Touch of Dutch festivities. The lobby bathrooms will remain open, and the Friends of the Library will be having a book sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Story Time room.
FRIENDS OF THE DEMOTTE LIBRARY TO HOST BOOK SALE
DeMOTTE — The Friends of the DeMotte Library would like to invite everyone to the August book sale at the DeMotte Library beginning Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the Touch of Dutch festivities. The sale will continue from Aug. 15-20 during normal library hours.
The event will be held in the Storytime Room and will have something for everyone ranging from new to gently used at value prices. A Friends-Only preview sale will be held Friday, Aug. 12 from 1-5 p.m. New members are always welcome! Membership applications will be available at the door, at $5 for individuals and $10 for families.
For more information, visit or call the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.