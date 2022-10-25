MEDICARE 101 COMES TO JASPER COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY
JASPER COUNTY — Important changes are coming to Medicare in 2023. Do you know what they are?
Come to a FREE educational presentation at your local Jasper County Public Library to find out and get the answers you need to your other Medicare questions as well.
Those who would benefit and might want to attend would be: Anyone already on Medicare, anyone approaching Medicare age (65), any spouses and/or children of those on Medicare who help make these types of decisions, and anyone under 65 who is on disability and receiving
Medicare benefits as well.
The program will be held at the following locations:
• Wheatfield Library on Nov. 5 at 1:30 p.m.
• DeMotte Library on Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. in the East Room upstairs.
• Rensselaer Library on Nov. 12 at 10:30 a.m.
For more information please visit or call the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774, the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.
STORYWALK TO OPEN AT THE DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Join the DeMotte Library on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 4:30 p.m. as the staff celebrates Picture Book Month and officially opens the new StoryWalk.
A story walk is a fun way for families to enjoy reading and being outdoors. The library will conduct a short ceremony to welcome everyone. Then, the public is invited to do the StoryWalk. After you’ve finished the story, come inside to complete a craft.
Light refreshments of hot chocolate, coffee, tea, and cookies will be provided.
“The StoryWalk Project” was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. StoryWalk is a registered service mark owned by Ms. Ferguson.
For more information please visit or call the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.
SILENT AUCTION AT THE
DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — The Friends of the DeMotte Library will be hosting a silent auction at the DeMotte Library.
Bids can be placed on Nov. 1 through Nov. 30 during library hours. Bidding will end on Nov. 30 at closing time. Winners will be called on Dec. 1 .
Items in the auction include two Vintage Christmas magazines: “McCall’s” December 1931 and “Better Homes and Gardens Christmas Ideas” 1960; Christmas at Home, Vintage Movie Classics, dvd; Dirty Harry Collection, dvd; Black Beauty by Anna Sewall, Hallmark Books; Santa Kid by James Patterson; The Complete America’s Test Kitchen TV Show Cookbook, 2001-2021; Montcalm and Wolfe by Francis Parkman, boxed edition, 1984; Norman Rockwell Puzzle: “The Four Freedoms” (750 pieces); 13 Dennis the Menace paperbacks, 1959-1979; and 12 magazines about Princess Diana: “People”, “Time”, “Newsweek”, “National Enquirer”, (1981-2001).
For more information please visit or call the DeMotte Library at (219) 987-2221.
DEMOTTE LIBRARY TO HOST NANOWRIMO WRITE-IN
DeMOTTE — Calling all writers! November is National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo)! If you have a story or work you are wanting to work on and need peer feedback, or just a quiet place to work, the DeMotte Library encourages you to join the staff on Nov. 4, 18 and 29 from 5-7 p.m.
The library will have an area for those wanting to share and receive feedback on their work, and another space for those wanting to work on their own. You are encouraged to bring any snacks or drinks you may want, and to bring your laptops or pen and paper to work on your creative endeavors. This event is for ages 14 and up, all are welcome to participate in these creative nights.
Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
LAPSIT STORY TIME AT THE DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE ‚— Children ages 0-2 are welcome to join the DeMotte Library every Wednesday, Nov. 2 through Nov. 23 at 10 a.m. for a morning of stories, rhymes and interactive play. Registration is required and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
HOLIDAY PHOTO BOOTH AT WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Spread holiday cheer to family and friends with festive photos at the Wheatfield Library! Patrons may come in to take photos with holiday décor Nov. 4-12. Patrons can register online or by calling to sign up for 30-minute time slots on Nov. 4-5. After those dates, it is first-come, first-served Nov. 7-12. There will be no photographer present, patrons must take their own photos.
Registration may be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
LEGO PROGRAM AT
WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Kids ages 6 and older are invited to our Lego program, held at the Wheatfield Library on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 4-5 p.m. Those in attendance will enjoy a snack, listen to a story, and the chance to create some Lego creations. Registration is required to attend, and may be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
STORY TIME AT
RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Story Time will be held at the Rensselaer Library for ages 3-5 on Tuesdays, Nov. 1 through Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. Ages 3-5 and their caregivers are welcome to join the staff for stories, activities, and crafts. For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
RENSSELAER LIBRARY TO HOST NANOWRIMO WRITE-INS
RENSSELAER — November is National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo), now in it’s 23 rd year! Join the Rensselaer Library each Tuesday in November from 5:30-7:30 p.m. as the staff encourages area writers with writing prompts, words of support, and an environment to seek out advice and camaraderie with other writers. Snacks and beverages will be provided!
Registration is required and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 or by visiting www.myjcpl.org/events.
TV TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Join the Rensselaer Library for Kahoot! Tv Show Trivia! Gather your friends into teams and test your knowledge of popular TV shows at the Rensselaer Library on Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m.
Prizes will be awarded. Registration requested, limit of 20 teams. Mobile device with Kahoot! app downloaded required to participate. Open to ages 16 and up. Registration is required and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 or by visiting www.myjcpl.org/events.
GERI-FIT FITNESS CLASSES HELD AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Senior adults are invited to attend the Geri-Fit at the Rensselaer Library, held the first three Wednesdays in every month. Join the library on Nov. 2, 9 and 16 at 10-11 a.m. each day. There is no cost for this program and participants will follow DVD instruction with staff assistance. Please bring your water bottle and 2-pound weights if desired. Stretch bands will be provided. Registration is required. Contact the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 to reserve your spot or register online at www.myjcpl.org/events.