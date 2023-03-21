Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana House of Representatives recently advanced legislation supported by Jasper County legislators to expand work-based learning opportunities in high schools around the state.

State Rep. Michael Aylesworth (R-Hebron) said House Bill 1002 would create Career Scholarship Accounts for Hoosier students to pay for career training, apprenticeships, certifications and internships. The legislation would also allow quality, work-based learning to count toward high school graduation requirements and create a framework for students to earn a post-secondary credential.

