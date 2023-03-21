INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana House of Representatives recently advanced legislation supported by Jasper County legislators to expand work-based learning opportunities in high schools around the state.
State Rep. Michael Aylesworth (R-Hebron) said House Bill 1002 would create Career Scholarship Accounts for Hoosier students to pay for career training, apprenticeships, certifications and internships. The legislation would also allow quality, work-based learning to count toward high school graduation requirements and create a framework for students to earn a post-secondary credential.
“Work-based learning is a great way for students to get hands-on experience so they are better prepared to enter the workforce,” Aylesworth said. “It’s important to remember that there are many in-demand jobs that you don’t need a college degree for, but they still require some training.”
State Rep. Kendell Culp (R-Rensselaer) said Career Scholarship Accounts could be used by sophomores, juniors and seniors to enroll in earn-and-learn opportunities, as well as to pay for items like transportation and uniforms to remove barriers to accessing these experiences.
The Indiana Department of Education would approve available courses and tracks, and accounts would be awarded $5,000 under the recently proposed House Republican budget.
“Having work-based experience when you apply for a job is essential,” Culp said. “With this legislation, more opportunities would be available for high school students to earn certifications and explore careers that can benefit them after graduation.”
According to State Rep. Sharon Negele (R-Attica), the proposed legislation could also incentivize schools and career centers to embrace more earn-and-learn partnerships. It would also task the State Board of Education with re-examining high school diploma requirements in order to provide more flexibility in a student’s schedule so they can pursue apprenticeships, applied learning experiences, work-based learning and credentials.
“Internships and apprenticeships can provide valuable hands-on experiences for Hoosier students,” Negele said. “These opportunities can offer insight into potential careers and more quickly prepare participants for the workforce.”
The legislation would also allow post-secondary scholarships, such as the Frank O’Bannon Grant and the 21st Century Scholarship, to be used for trainings provided by intermediaries, employers or a labor organization. This would provide additional opportunities for Hoosiers, who may not interested in college, to use these funds to skill up and be prepared for the modern workforce.
House Bill 1002 is now with the Indiana Senate for further consideration.
For more information about this legislation, visit iga.in.gov.