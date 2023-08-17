INDIANAPOLIS — Local legislators recently received interim study committee appointments and will take a deep dive into issues facing Hoosiers as they prepare for the next legislative session in January.
Lawmakers serve on interim committees throughout the summer and fall to examine policy topics, gather public input and recommend potential legislation.
State Rep. Kendell Culp (R-Rensselaer) will serve as co-chair of the Land Use Task Force and as a member of the Interim Study Committee on Elections.
“It is alarming to see farmland decrease while population continues to increase,” said Culp, author of House Enrolled Act 1132 establishing the Land Use Task Force. “Now is the time for us to better understand and balance these growth trends for future use in our rural, urban and suburban communities.”
State Rep. Sharon Negele (R-Attica) will serve on the Interim Study Committee on Energy, Utilities and Telecommunications, and on the Interim Study Committee on Corrections and Criminal Code.
“I look forward to hearing about a wide range of issues, including an update on our broadband expansion efforts,” Negele said. “Many of our rural communities still struggle with access to high-speed and affordable internet, and it’s critical we do more to close the gap.”
In addition, Negele will serve on the Midwest Interstate Passenger Rail Compact Commission, Indiana Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission and the Legislative Council.
State Rep. Michael Aylesworth (R-Hebron) will serve as the vice chair of the Interim Study Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources.
Members of the public are welcomed to attend and testify at committee hearings, which typically occur at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Hearings are also livestreamed and archived online at iga.in.gov, where committee calendars and meeting agendas are posted.
Click on the Indiana government website to learn more about the topics state legislators will examine in the coming months.
Aylesworth represents House District 11, which includes portions of Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties.
Culp represents House District 16, which includes portions of Jasper, Pulaski, Starke and White counties.
Negele represents House District 13, which includes all of Benton and Warren counties, and portions of Fountain, Jasper, Montgomery, Newton, Tippecanoe and White counties.